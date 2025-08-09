Shedeur Sanders Ends Dillon Gabriel's Chance at Cleveland Browns Starting Job?
The Cleveland Browns played what might go down as one of the most famous preseason games of all time on Friday, but rookie third-round Dillon Gabriel had to watch it from the sidelines.
And in the process, the former Oregon Ducks quarterback may have also seen his chances at the starting job wash away.
As Gabriel sat with a hamstring injury, fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders shrugged off the massive preseason spotlight at Bank of America Stadium and showed out with an impressive performance in a 30-10 win over the Carolina Panthers. A fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Sanders surprisingly slipped well below Gabriel on the board after originally receiving first-round hype.
Shedeur Sanders Impresses vs. Carolina Panthers
MORE: Cleveland Browns’ Kevin Stefanski Gives Reason For Sitting Dillon Gabriel
MORE: NFL Teams Reached Out To Cleveland Browns For Quarterback Trade
MORE: Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel Stats From Joint Practice With Carolina Panthers
Getting the start, Sanders played 10 total series while going 14 of 23 passing for 138 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions along with four carries for 19 yards on the ground. He was pulled in the third quarter as veteran Tyler Huntley took over for the remainder of the game.
It's only one preseason game, but it seems the hype surrounding Sanders coming out of college with the Colorado Buffaloes was at least somewhat warranted. Being the son of Deion Sanders was never going to come with a shortage of the spotlight, but Shedeur has handled it better than most would.
Sanders still has more to prove if he wants to challenge Joe Flacco for the starting job but it seems that his role as the backup could be locked in with another solid performance.
Dillon Gabriel Goes Viral While Watching from Sideline
Gabriel could still end up seeing action during preseason, but it's hard to imagine him moving the needle as drastically as Sanders did on Friday. Additionally, hamstring injuries can be difficult to play through. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said that the team is "being careful" with Gabriel as he recovers, likely due to the nature of the injury.
Gabriel and Deshaun Watson went a bit viral on the Browns sideline during the game after Sanders had thrown his second touchdown. A shot of both of them looking somewhat disappointed before halftime summed up where things might be headed into the Browns quarterback room.
Flacco, whose job is safe with the Browns, can be seen off to the left cracking a massive smile.
Shedeur Sanders on Cleveland Browns Depth Chart: "Not in My Control"
During a sideline interview on the game broadcast, Sanders shared his thoughts on the team's performance and what he sees as his own responsibilities.
"The most important thing of being a quarterback is leading a team," Sanders said. "The scoreboard, I think we did that pretty good. And just being consistent, even though things going away and not going our way, being able to bounce back and not stay in the hole. Being a quarterback can have ups and downs. It's going to be pros, cons, everything. So you just got to stay level headed through it."
He also added that he's not concerned about what the performance does for him on the depth chart.
"I honestly don't know, and I don't really care," Sanders said. "Whenever it's my turn, and I just gotta take advantage. I feel like today I did some good, some bad, and I know moving forward, I won't make the same mistakes twice. So that's not in my control. Regardless of whatever the situation, it's not up to me. It is what it is."
The Browns will close out the preseason on the road Aug. 15 against the Philadelphia Eagles before heading to Cleveland for the final exhibition game on Aug. 23 against the Los Angeles Rams.
Cleveland will then open up the regular season at home on Sept. 7 against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.