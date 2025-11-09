Ducks Digest

NFL Insider Guarantees Dante Moore's Future Plans With Oregon Ducks

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore has a decision to make at the end of the season of whether to enter the 2026 NFL Draft or return to Eugene for another year. One NFL insider is certain Moore will be at Oregon in 2026.

Zach Dimmitt

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore looks toward the scoreboard as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore looks toward the scoreboard as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks are focused on finishing out the regular season strong and earning another trip to the College Football Playoff, but talks about what's in store for the future can't seem to be avoided.

This is certainly the case for Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, who has seen his name rise up NFL Draft boards this season while leading the Ducks' high-powered offense. Moore fixes to be the next Oregon quarterback to carve out a role in the NFL, joining guys like Bo Nix, Justin Herbert, Dillon Gabriel and Marcus Mariota.

Oregon fans likely aren't ready to move on from Moore just yet, and fortunately, it doesn't seem like they will have to.

Dante Moore "Will Be Back at Oregon Next Year," Says Todd McShay

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws the ball during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

According to NFL Draft insider Todd McShay, one scout told him that Moore will be back at Oregon next season, hinting at some notable NIL money that would be awaiting if he were to return.

"There's one scout I just talked to, book it, he's gonna be back at Oregon next year," McShay said on The McShay Show. "The resources, the parents, the agent, the coaches are all in lock-step on this thing. Dante Moore is going to be an Oregon Duck next year, and he's going to be paid handsomely to be that. But he will be back."

Despite seeing his name in the top-10 of many mock drafts for the 2026 cycle, the expectation from some has been that Moore will be returning to Eugene for next season.

Another Year at Oregon is Good for Dante Moore

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 25, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After originally starting his college career with the UCLA Bruins, Moore has shown off his ability as a passer this season, but it could be beneficial for him to have another full season as a starter in 2026. Moore sat on the bench as Dillon Gabriel's backup for all of 2024, attempting just eight passes for 49 yards.

Sure, he could head to the NFL and immediately gain professional experience, but another season of starting reps at a program like Oregon would benefit Moore in the long run. Just because a player is eligible and talented doesn't mean they should rush to the NFL, especially when it comes to the quarterback position.

So far this season, Moore has gone 158 of 224 passing for 1,884 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions. He's also added 44 carries for 177 yards on the ground.

With No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Indiana both undefeated, the Ducks no longer control their own destiny to the Big Ten Championship. It will be tough for Oregon to defend its conference title barring some chaos above them in the standings, but the Ducks still have a clear path back to the CFP.

Should Oregon officially lock in a spot in the 12-team bracket, Moore will have a chance to shine even further on a massive stage.

Published
Zach Dimmitt
