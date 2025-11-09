NFL Insider Guarantees Dante Moore's Future Plans With Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks are focused on finishing out the regular season strong and earning another trip to the College Football Playoff, but talks about what's in store for the future can't seem to be avoided.
This is certainly the case for Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, who has seen his name rise up NFL Draft boards this season while leading the Ducks' high-powered offense. Moore fixes to be the next Oregon quarterback to carve out a role in the NFL, joining guys like Bo Nix, Justin Herbert, Dillon Gabriel and Marcus Mariota.
Oregon fans likely aren't ready to move on from Moore just yet, and fortunately, it doesn't seem like they will have to.
Dante Moore "Will Be Back at Oregon Next Year," Says Todd McShay
According to NFL Draft insider Todd McShay, one scout told him that Moore will be back at Oregon next season, hinting at some notable NIL money that would be awaiting if he were to return.
"There's one scout I just talked to, book it, he's gonna be back at Oregon next year," McShay said on The McShay Show. "The resources, the parents, the agent, the coaches are all in lock-step on this thing. Dante Moore is going to be an Oregon Duck next year, and he's going to be paid handsomely to be that. But he will be back."
Despite seeing his name in the top-10 of many mock drafts for the 2026 cycle, the expectation from some has been that Moore will be returning to Eugene for next season.
MORE: Weather Intensifies For Oregon Ducks Game At Iowa
MORE: Oregon Ducks Injury Update Before Pivotal Road Test Against Iowa
MORE: Ranking Oregon Ducks New Uniform Combination For Iowa Game
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
Another Year at Oregon is Good for Dante Moore
After originally starting his college career with the UCLA Bruins, Moore has shown off his ability as a passer this season, but it could be beneficial for him to have another full season as a starter in 2026. Moore sat on the bench as Dillon Gabriel's backup for all of 2024, attempting just eight passes for 49 yards.
Sure, he could head to the NFL and immediately gain professional experience, but another season of starting reps at a program like Oregon would benefit Moore in the long run. Just because a player is eligible and talented doesn't mean they should rush to the NFL, especially when it comes to the quarterback position.
So far this season, Moore has gone 158 of 224 passing for 1,884 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions. He's also added 44 carries for 177 yards on the ground.
With No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Indiana both undefeated, the Ducks no longer control their own destiny to the Big Ten Championship. It will be tough for Oregon to defend its conference title barring some chaos above them in the standings, but the Ducks still have a clear path back to the CFP.
Should Oregon officially lock in a spot in the 12-team bracket, Moore will have a chance to shine even further on a massive stage.