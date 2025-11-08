Ducks Digest

Patrick Mahomes Gives Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Lofty Compliment

As the celebrity guest picker on ESPN's College GameDay, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had high praise for Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore. What did the NFL superstar say about Moore?

Charlie Viehl

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks on during warm ups before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks on during warm ups before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

Ahead of the No. 9 Oregon Ducks' game with the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes, the cast and crew of ESPN's College GameDay had much to say about the Big Ten matchup. While making their picks for the game, celebrity guest picker and Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes gave quite the compliment to Oregon quarterback Dante Moore:

"It’s going to be an ugly football game. Iowa’s going to make it ugly, it’s going to be a defensive ball game, but Dante Moore’s might be my favorite quarterback to watch in college. So I’m going to take the Ducks and go in there and win an ugly one," Mahomes said.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws the ball in the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

At some points in the season, Moore was in the conversation to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. After his impressive performance on the road against Penn State, his status as a top quarterback in the country was solidified. On the other hand, Moore's odds of winning the Heisman Trophy took a hit after Oregon's loss to the Indiana Hoosiers.

Through eight games, Moore has thrown for 1,772 yards, 19 touchdowns, and four touchdowns while completing 71.4 percent of his passes. He was knocked out of the game against Wisconsin after taking a shot to the head. The Ducks still got the win, and Moore will look to bounce back against an elite Iowa defense.

Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) talks to officials during warm ups before a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks are wearing uniforms celebrating the Grateful Dead. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

According to FanDuel, Moore is currently a long shot to win the Heisman with odds of +5500. Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin (+180) is the favorite, followed by Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (+220).

Oregon's game against Iowa will be crucial for Moore's Heisman hopes as well as the Ducks' chances of making the College Football Playoff. The Hawkeyes are also in contention for the postseason, and some are expecting Iowa to pull off the upset.

Oregon vs. Iowa Predictions

Earlier in the week, College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show," and revealed his pick of Iowa to beat Oregon. According to McAfee, Oregon coach Dan Lanning has showed Herbstreit's upset pick to the Ducks as motivation for Saturday's game. Legendary coach and Lanning's former boss, Nick Saban joked about how many times the Ducks coach actually showed the clip to his team.

Kirk Herbstreit speaks on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the NCAA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Still, Herbstreit did not change his mind and picked Iowa to beat Oregon in the final segment of ESPN's College GameDay.

"I’m going to double down. High thirties, it’s going to be dark in the second half. It’s going to be 15-13 Oregon with about a minute to go, Iowa scores. You can’t make these up. 15-13, bring the kicker out. 16-15 with a last-second kick, Iowa wins in the dark. Hawkeyes," said Herbstreit.

Meanwhile, Mahomes, Saban, McAfee, and Desmond Howard all picked Moore and Ducks to get the win.

Published
Charlie Viehl
CHARLIE VIEHL

Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

