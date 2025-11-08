Patrick Mahomes Gives Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Lofty Compliment
Ahead of the No. 9 Oregon Ducks' game with the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes, the cast and crew of ESPN's College GameDay had much to say about the Big Ten matchup. While making their picks for the game, celebrity guest picker and Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes gave quite the compliment to Oregon quarterback Dante Moore:
"It’s going to be an ugly football game. Iowa’s going to make it ugly, it’s going to be a defensive ball game, but Dante Moore’s might be my favorite quarterback to watch in college. So I’m going to take the Ducks and go in there and win an ugly one," Mahomes said.
At some points in the season, Moore was in the conversation to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. After his impressive performance on the road against Penn State, his status as a top quarterback in the country was solidified. On the other hand, Moore's odds of winning the Heisman Trophy took a hit after Oregon's loss to the Indiana Hoosiers.
Through eight games, Moore has thrown for 1,772 yards, 19 touchdowns, and four touchdowns while completing 71.4 percent of his passes. He was knocked out of the game against Wisconsin after taking a shot to the head. The Ducks still got the win, and Moore will look to bounce back against an elite Iowa defense.
According to FanDuel, Moore is currently a long shot to win the Heisman with odds of +5500. Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin (+180) is the favorite, followed by Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (+220).
Oregon's game against Iowa will be crucial for Moore's Heisman hopes as well as the Ducks' chances of making the College Football Playoff. The Hawkeyes are also in contention for the postseason, and some are expecting Iowa to pull off the upset.
Oregon vs. Iowa Predictions
Earlier in the week, College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show," and revealed his pick of Iowa to beat Oregon. According to McAfee, Oregon coach Dan Lanning has showed Herbstreit's upset pick to the Ducks as motivation for Saturday's game. Legendary coach and Lanning's former boss, Nick Saban joked about how many times the Ducks coach actually showed the clip to his team.
Still, Herbstreit did not change his mind and picked Iowa to beat Oregon in the final segment of ESPN's College GameDay.
"I’m going to double down. High thirties, it’s going to be dark in the second half. It’s going to be 15-13 Oregon with about a minute to go, Iowa scores. You can’t make these up. 15-13, bring the kicker out. 16-15 with a last-second kick, Iowa wins in the dark. Hawkeyes," said Herbstreit.
Meanwhile, Mahomes, Saban, McAfee, and Desmond Howard all picked Moore and Ducks to get the win.