Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders 'Should Start' For Cleveland Browns? Former NFL Quarterback's Claim
Two of the top quarterbacks in college football being selected by the same NFL team in the same draft doesn’t happen all the time. A four-man quarterback battle occurring with just a month before the start of the season is just as odd.
But that’s the unusual situation that former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel finds himself in with the Cleveland Browns.
The Browns traded up for the No. 94 pick in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, where they ended up selecting Gabriel. They later picked up a second quarterback in Shedeur Sanders with No. 144 in the fifth round.
The rookies Gabriel and Sanders are both vying for the starting role, alongside veterans Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco.
Analysts and prominent figures across the sport have mixed opinions on how Cleveland should handle the situation. Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky recently shared who he’d start if he were the Browns on 92.3 The Fan.
“In my opinion, two of them should, and both of them would be the rookies. … I do not think all four should have the chance to start,” Orlovsky said. “If I was Cleveland, I would be doing everything I could to have Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders as my starting quarterback.”
Orlovsky said that despite both Pickett and Flacco being solid quarterbacks, they don’t give the franchise a clear vision of the future. On the other hand, he said starting one of the rookies will make it more obvious what to do with the Browns’ 2026 draft picks.
It’s not the first time Orlovsky praised Gabriel’s professional potential. Back in May, the former 12-year pro compared Gabriel to the Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa because of his ball distribution and anticipation. He said that he doesn’t think “Gabriel is a guy that people should overlook.”
Gabriel comes in as perhaps one of the more seasoned rookies, having spent six years in college football. In his final season with Oregon, he was a Heisman Trophy finalist and led the Ducks to a 13-1 record and Big Ten Conference Championship. Gabriel ended his collegiate career as the all-time FBS leader in touchdowns with 189.
The former Duck and Cleveland’s other quarterback options have been getting reps through the first week of training camp.
Gabriel gave a simple answer when asked about how he’s approaching the starting battle after July 25 practice.
“I think it’s just focusing on where I’m at today,” Gabriel told the media. “I think a lot of people are focused on results, but the more you can just be where your feet are, the results will come, and for me, I'm just focused on today.”
The Browns are slated to play three preseason games next month, with the first coming against the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 8. They’ll have a few opportunities to see how their quarterbacks fare on the field before their season kicks off against the Washington Commanders on Sept. 7.