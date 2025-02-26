How To Watch Oregon Ducks At NFL Scouting Combine: Workout Times, Top Prospects, Sleepers
NFL Draft season is here!
The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine begins at 12 p.m. PT on Thursday Feb. 27 and lasts until 2 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 2. The Oregon Ducks are led by projected first-round picks Josh Conerly Jr. and Derrick Harmon. An Oregon program-record 12 players received invitations to the combine, crushing the previous record of seven Ducks.
Below is a preview, workout times and TV channel for the combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
HOW TO WATCH
The NFL combine drills, press conferences, and on-field analysis will be available on NFL Network and to stream on NFL+
WORKOUT SCHEDULE
- Thursday, Feb. 27 (3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET): Defensive linemen, linebackers
- Friday, Feb. 28 (3 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET): Defensive backs, tight ends
- Saturday, March 1 (1 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET): Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs
- Sunday, March 2 (1 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET): Offensive linemen
PREVIEW
The 12 Oregon players who were invited to the combine are: quarterback Dillon Gabriel, running back Jordan James, wide receivers Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden, tight end Terrance Ferguson, offensive linemen Josh Conerly Jr. and Ajani Cornelius, defensive linemen Jordan Burch, Jamaree Caldwell and Derrick Harmon, linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, and cornerback Jabbar Muhammad.
There were eight Ducks drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft, which set a new program record. 2025 NFL mock drafts list 10-11 Ducks selected, which would break that record.
NFL Draft prospects will compete in position drills as well as: 40-yard dash, bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, three-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle, 60-yard shuttle.
NFL DRAFT RISERS
Johnson, Gabriel, Ferguson and Bassa were tagged as biggest NFL Draft risers after the Senior Bowl, wow'ing NFL scouts with their attention to detail and speed.
SLEEPERS
James can get lost in this deep running back class, headlined by Boise State Bronco's Ashton Jeanty. However, don't overlook James, who is garnering momentum as an NFL Draft sleeper. James has the second-highest grade on PFF, ranking above the 80th percentile on gap and zone runs. He stands out because James never fumbled in his Oregon career.
James ran for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns as the lead back for the Ducks in 2024. The 5'10", 210-pound Nashville native could sneak into Day 2 of the draft depending on a team's need.
The Minnesota Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns are NFL teams with a major need to fill at the running back position.
POTENTIAL NFL TEAM FITS
The Los Angeles Rams have been tied to Conerly Jr. to replace their breakout offensive tackle Alaric Jackson, who they may lose to free agency. The Minnesota Vikings are linked to Harmon with their first round pick.
Could Johnson be drafted to the Denver Broncos to reunite with his brother, quarterback Bo Nix? A recent mock draft from Bleacher Report has Denver selecting Johnson in the third round to join Denver coach Sean Payton’s fast-paced offense, an intriguing possibility and a would be "dream come true" for Johnson.
The Dallas Cowboys want to draft a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft, according to executive vice president Stephen Jones and Gabriel could be a good fit. The Cowboys are set with Dak Prescott as starter but may need depth as both of Dallas' backup quarterbacks Cooper Rush and Trey Lance are unrestricted free agents this offseason.
While quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward may steal headlines in a battle of which quarterback will be drafted first - Gabriel is the most experienced quarterback in the draft, with all the tools to be successful in the NFL.
QUOTABLE
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning raved about his former players who competed in the Senior Bowl, a group of NFL Draft hopefuls who have a chance to make Oregon history come April.
"They did an unbelievable job," Lanning told Duck Insider. "We're so grateful for the time that they gave us. It's fun when you talk about those guys, some of those guys had the decision, do they come back or not? What's the future look like? I think all of them, you know, appreciate the opportunity to come back, get better football, spend time with their teammates, and they've all performed really well."
"Now our goal is to see how high every one of those guys can get drafted. Unbelievable humans that are also great football players, that some NFL team is going to be really lucky to have," Lanning continued.
Where will Oregon's players be drafted? The 2025 NFL Draft is April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.