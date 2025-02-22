Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel Gaining On Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward Before NFL Draft?
No matter what position that’s being discussed, when it comes to NFL draft rankings, it will almost always be contentious. For this upcoming cycle, the top two quarterbacks are Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders. The order of the two varies depending on who you’re talking to, but for the overwhelming majority, those are the two.
After that, the picture is as muddy as it’s ever been. Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel is one of the quarterbacks whose name has been circulating for that desired spot after the top two have been selected. With other names like Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, Ole Miss’s Jaxson Dart, and new names like Louisville’s Tyler Shough entering the fray, the possibilities vary. However, Gabriel is gaining steam as more draft analysts break down game film.
“Outside of [Cam] Ward and [Shedeur] Sanders, he [Gabriel] has the highest floor of any quarterback in the class.” said Pro Football Focus’s college football analyst Max Chadwick of Dillon Gabriel on the Pro Football Focus College Football Show.
Chadwick has long been a believer in the Ducks signal caller. In a preseason conversation with Oregon Ducks on SI’ Kyron Samuels, Chadwick planted his flag in the ground for Gabriel’s long-term success before the Ducks took a snap with their new quarterback.
“Dillon Gabriel is the quarterback of the best offense in college football. He perfectly fits the Bo Nix role in Will Stein’s offense as essentially its point guard. He should put up massive numbers while Oregon will remain in the headlines due to it being a top-three team in the country. That’s why I’m picking Gabriel to take home the stiff-arm trophy," said Chadwick.
While Gabriel didn’t ultimately win the Heisman Trophy, he finished third in voting behind all-purpose threat Travis Hunter and running back Ashton Jeanty, who had two of the best seasons in college football history. However, Gabriel did go on to break multiple NCAA records and become an All-American, All-Big-Ten, Big Ten MVP, Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, and Big Ten Quarterback of the Year. Now, Gabriel finds himself in the race for QB3 in the NFL draft.
“I just think playing a lot of football, having a lot of experience, being in a lot of places, and playing with a lot of different teams,” Gabriel said during a Senior Bowl interview. “But you learn a lot about yourself through that process, and, you know, finding a way how to win. So it's a big blessing, and I'm excited to be here.”
The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is next week, and Gabriel is a player who can improve his standing with his superb interviewing skills and with the on-field testing portions of the event. Gabriel is known for his poise and level-headedness, and it’ll once again be put to the test soon in a different way. The combine isn’t like playing a game, but it is certainly the biggest job interview any of these players will ever have.