Oregon Fans Won't Like Which NFL Team Is Predicted To Draft Dante Moore
The 2025 College Football season is not even halfway over, yet the mock drafts have begun to roll out. The latest mock draft from ESPN, has named three different Oregon Ducks to be picked in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
Last year, the Ducks had ten total players taken in the 2025 NFL Draft, with two of them going in the first round.
ESPN’s new mock draft has Ducks quarterback Dante Moore going third overall to the Cleveland Browns in the 2026 NFL Draft. The prediction by ESPN to have Moore go third overall to the Cleveland Browns is interesting to say the least. The Browns just drafted two quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft in Shedeur Sanders and their current starter and former Duck, Dillon Gabriel.
Gabriel has had an objectively good start to his NFL career for a rookie. Gabriel has thrown three touchdowns and no interceptions through three starts, and has thrown for 546 yards. Gabriel’s quarterback rating and completion percentage are still a bit lower than he would like, but when taking everything into account, including the team he is on, it’s easy to see that he can be a competent quarterback in the NFL.
Moore also still has eligibility in college and has been tight-lipped on his future. It is very possible that he would come back to the Ducks for another season, just like Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix did after his first year as a Duck.
Oregon Ducks Tight End Kenyon Sadiq Mocked To Be Picked In First Round
The ESPN mock draft also has Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq going No. 15 overall to the Washington Commanders. This pick makes a little more sense than Moore to Cleveland, as the Commanders are in need of a tight end with current Commanders tight end Zach Ertz currently in the twilight of his career at age 34.
Sadiq would be going into a great situation offensively by being paired with the Commanders' quarterback and former Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels. Sadiq currently has 21 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns. Sadiq needs just three more receptions to tie his total of 24 catches from the 2024 season when he played second-fiddle to former Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson.
Oregon Ducks Defensive Lineman A'Mauri Washington Mocked To Go To Los Angeles Chargers
The third and final Oregon Duck that ESPN has mocked into being picked in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft is defensive lineman A’Mauri Washington going to the Los Angeles Chargers. Washington currently has 16 tackles and one sack through seven games with Oregon after recording 10 tackles and one and a half sacks in his 2024 season with the Ducks.
Dante Moore, Kenyon Sadiq, and A’mauri Washington will have plenty of time to prove the first round draft mock by ESPN correct, with their next test being a chance to pad their stats against the Wisconsin Badgers.