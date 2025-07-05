Four-Star Recruit Nick Abrams To Commit To Oregon Ducks Over Alabama, Georgia?
With a commitment date set on the same day as his birthday, Wednesday, July 16, class of 2026 linebacker Nick Abrams is deciding between the Oregon Ducks, Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, and Michigan Wolverines.
However, in a recent interview with Rivals, the McDonogh School star is still parsing between his four official-visit options.
“I am still working to get down to one school,” Abrams told Rivals. “Each staff has made me feel like I am a top priority got them and I am getting closer, but all four [schools] are still in the discussion. Me and my parents are still talking with the coaches at each school. It is about the scheme, fit, branding and things like that."
However, the four-star talent and No. 14 linebacker in his class had a glowing review for the Ducks. Abrams's last official visit before his decision was on June 20 in Eugene.
“The visit to Oregon opened my eyes. It was great to get back to Eugene," Abrams said to Rivals. "They are the staff recruiting me the hardest and Oregon has everything you need out there. They did a great job showing me their plan and how things work there in their program.”
Abrams did admit that all four schools excelled during their official visits, and that his own decision in a matter of weeks will come down to the smallest details with a focus on scheme, fit, and branding for the young athlete.
“From before the official visits to the end, things stayed the same for me. All four schools did a great job catering to what I need and what I want in a school. I am now comparing each school and looking for the hidden details and see who checks all the boxes. I want to start eliminating schools, but I am not there yet. That is what we are working toward now," Abrams told Rivals.
Abrams chose Oregon, Alabama, Michigan, and Georgia from 30 different offers. If committing to Oregon, Abrams would be the fourth athlete recruited to the Ducks by inside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski.
For the class of 2026, Ventura, California native Tristan Phillips is the only hard-committed linebacker on the Ducks' recruiting lineup. Oregon has five linebackers moving into their senior year including Darrian Franklin, Eric Briscoe Jr., LaMar Winston, Keith Simms, and Devon Jackson, leaving behind six currently rostered athletes for the linebacker corps.
That opening can bring serious promise of an eventual starting position for recruits like Abrams, who won the Most Valuable Player for the linebacker position at the Rivals Five-Star Camp in Indianapolis near the end of June.
Over his two seasons on varsity at McDonogh School, Abrams put up 113 tackles (74 assisted, 39 solo) with 11 tackles for loss. He also punched in four sacks, one interception, and a blocked extra point over his 22 logged games.