Oregon Ducks Recruiting Target Nick Abrams Wins MVP At Prestigious Camp

4-star linebacker recruit Nick Abrams will be deciding between the Oregon Ducks, Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan Wolverines, and Georgia Bulldogs on his birthday. He officially visited Autzen Stadium in Eugene on June 20.

Oregon inside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski walks the field during the Ducks’ fall camp Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon inside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski walks the field during the Ducks' fall camp Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore.
Four-star recruit Nick Abrams was named the Most Valuable Player at the linebacker position at the Rivals Five-Star Camp in Indianapolis. He's one of the Oregon Ducks' top remaining defensive targets in the 2026 recruiting class.

Abrams ranks as the No. 163-ranked recruit in the country, the No. 8 linebacker, and the No. 5 player coming out of the state of Maryland, according to On3.

Oregon inside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski walks the field during practice with the Oregon Ducks
Oregon inside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski walks the field during practice with the Oregon Ducks Wednesday Aug. 21, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore.

Abrams has recently gone on official visits to his final four college choices, two programs from the Big Ten Conference and two from the SEC:

Oregon Ducks - June 20

Alabama Crimson Tide - June 13

Michigan Wolverines - June 6

Georgia Bulldogs - May 16

The 6-2, 220-pound prospect plans to make his decision on July 16, which will be his 17th birthday. Incoming freshman linebacker Gavin Nix was Abrams' host during his official visit to Eugene, and the four-star linebacker talked to On3 about the visit.

“Just talking to him, how super down to earth he was. How down-to-earth the room was. How every single backer in the room was at my official visit, taking pictures with me, and stuff like that. That brotherhood, that culture that’s preached, but they don’t really show, and I think Oregon did show that.”

Nick Abrams on Gavin Nix via On3

Through two varsity seasons with McDonogh School in Owings Mills, he had a total of 113 tackles (74 assisted, 39 solo) with 11 being for losses, four sacks, one interception, and one blocked extra point in 22 games played.

Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, left, and head coach Dan Lanning talk during practice
Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, left, and head coach Dan Lanning talk during practice Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Eugene, Ore.

Abrams took an unofficial visit to Oregon back on April 19 and seemed to truly connect with linebacker coach Brian Michalowski, along with the rest of the coaching staff, including defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi. After the April visit, Abrams spoke to On3's Chad Simmons about the experience.

“I loved the exposure I got on the visit. I got to talk to the players and pick their brains. We talked about culture, and it was a great experience for me. I understand why they chose Oregon, and it was great to hear. Then you have coach Tosh Lupoi, coach Dan Lanning, and coach B-Mic (Brian Michalowski) – great linebacker coaches. Coach B-Mic has developed players and helped put money in their pockets."

Nick Abrams via On3

Oregon coach Dan Lanning has 15 linebackers on the 2025 roster, including junior outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei and senior inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher. Uiagalelei has the potential to be a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, while Boettcher was taken with the No. 403 pick in the 13th round of the 2024 MLB Draft by the Houston Astros as an outfielder.

In his 2026 recruiting class, only one linebacker has hard committed to Oregon, that's 6-3, 215-pound Tristan Phillips. The four-star from Ventura is the nation's No. 10-ranked linebacker and the No. 178 overall recruit (per On3's rankings). The class as a whole ranks No. 10 in all of college football and No. 3 among the Big Ten.

