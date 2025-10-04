Nick Saban Compares Oregon's Win Over Penn State, Alabama's Win Against Georgia
The No. 2 Oregon Ducks are currently enjoying a bye week after defeating No. 7 Penn State, but legendary college football coach Nick Saban does not believe that Oregon's win in the White Out was the most impressive road win of the season.
What Nick Saban Said About Oregon on ESPN's College GameDay
On ESPN's College GameDay, Saban gave credit to the Ducks for beating the Nittany Lions in Happy Valley, but the former Alabama coach couldn't help but highlight the Crimson Tide:
"Having been at Penn State last week, see the energy and enthusiasm of the White Out. You have to give Oregon a lot of credit to go in there and have a chance to be successful. They did a great job, Dan Lanning did a great job. Quarterback Dante Moore did a great job. But, Alabama going to Georgia. Beating Georgia at Georgia after a 33-game winning streak," said Saban.
As mentioned by Saban, No. 10 Alabama took down No. 12 Georgia on the road as the Bulldogs were defending a 33-game win streak at home. Following the big win, College GameDay is in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for the Crimson Tide's matchup with No. 16 Vanderbilt.
The legendary coach was answering questions as part of a "Grab Bag" segment on the popular morning show, a segment that has brought up the Oregon Ducks before.
GameDay was at Penn State for the Ducks' week 5 matchup with the Nittany Lions, and co-host Desmond Howard listed Oregon has the most impressive team in the country before the Ducks even upset Penn State.
However, Howard seemingly changed his tune in week 6. When asked a similar question during the "Grab Bag" segment, Howard chose Alabama over Oregon, and the Crimson Tide fans made their excitement known. Might Howard be playing into the home crowd in Tuscaloosa?
What College GameDay Said Before Oregon vs. Penn State
Before Oregon beat Penn State, the GameDay crew did not hold back in their praise of the Ducks. However, the only cast member to pick Oregon to win the game was Howard.
Still, college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit highlighted Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein and tight end Kenyon Sadiq:
"Let's talk about Will Stein - does a creative job of trying to find ways to get the ball to skill players. Looks like a boot roll and everything to the right. [Kenyon] Sadiq out slowly, a slow delay there, and look at all that space. They want to get their athletes some space. He's 255 pounds, 10 percent body fat, 41-inch vertical. They look to give him the football," Herbstreit said.
Oregon won in double-overtime, and Sadiq finished the game with six receptions for 49 yards, including a pivotal third down conversion in the second half.