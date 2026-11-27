Oregon Ducks Updated Path to College Football Playoff, Big Ten Championship Game
The No. 12 Oregon Ducks still have a path to the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 5, but the path has narrowed considerably with No. 13 Iowa's win over Nebraska on Friday after Thanksgiving.
The Ducks now have to beat Washington in order to reach the conference title game, and a loss against the Huskies would likely knock Oregon out of consideration for an at-large bid into the College Football Playoff.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning and company can still reach the postseason without a Big Ten Championship win, but winning Washington is imperative to the Ducks. After Iowa beat Nebraska, Oregon's scenarios for clinching a spot in the Big Ten title game went from eight to two, and both include a win over the Huskies.
As a result, multiple games on Saturday will be worth monitoring as Oregon makes its final push towards the CFP. Here are the scenarios for the Ducks to reach the postseason either via the Big Ten Championship or with an at-large bid from the CFP Selection Committee.
Oregon Ducks Big Ten Clinching Scenarios
Oregon has to win in order to reach the title game, so the Ducks are in with a win AND:
- UCLA win OR Indiana win
What to Watch on Saturday
If No. 9 UCLA beats No. 15 USC, and Oregon beats Washington, then the Ducks are in. Meanwhile, if UCLA loses to USC, the Ducks can get in with a win over Washington and a win from Indiana.
The Hoosiers are playing the Purdue Boilermakers at 4 p.m. PT, kicking off shortly before Oregon vs. Washington at 4:30 p.m. PT. As a result, most Ducks fans will likely be focusing on UCLA vs. USC's crosstown rivalry in the Rose Bowl on Saturday with kickoff scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT. The Ducks have a path to the Big Ten Championship regardless of a Bruins win or loss, but a UCLA win makes life considerably easier for Oregon.
Betting odds from DraftKings Sportsbook have USC favored over UCLA by 4.5 points with the Bruins dealing with some quarterback uncertainty. Meanwhile, Indiana enters Saturday's matchup against Purdue as 23.5-point favorites, per DraftKings.
Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola spoke on the importance of the game vs. Washington. He also addressed his respect for the rivalry, even as a transfer player from Nebraska.
“No. I don’t think so. I think there’s always going to be that history. That old-school feeling of a rivalry… We’ve got a couple messages from our NFL Ducks sent us back here, and we know how much this one means to not only just us, but everyone that has come and played this game and people that will play this game in the future.”
No. 11 Texas Tech took care of business against TCU on Thanksgiving, but Oregon could receive some help when it comes to the Ducks' chances of an at-large bid into the CFP. If a team like No. 10 BYU or even No. 8 Wake Forest loses on Saturday, Oregon's path into the top-11 and an at-large bid may become much more clear.
BYU will face Cincinnati at 12:30 p.m. PT, and Wake Forest plays Duke at 12:30 p.m. PT as well, the same time that UCLA and USC square off. A Bruins loss could also knock UCLA out of at-large contention, opening the door for Oregon.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.
Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.