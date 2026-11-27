The No. 12 Oregon Ducks still have a path to the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 5, but the path has narrowed considerably with No. 13 Iowa's win over Nebraska on Friday after Thanksgiving.

The Ducks now have to beat Washington in order to reach the conference title game, and a loss against the Huskies would likely knock Oregon out of consideration for an at-large bid into the College Football Playoff.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning and company can still reach the postseason without a Big Ten Championship win, but winning Washington is imperative to the Ducks. After Iowa beat Nebraska, Oregon's scenarios for clinching a spot in the Big Ten title game went from eight to two, and both include a win over the Huskies.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) walks off the field after a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a result, multiple games on Saturday will be worth monitoring as Oregon makes its final push towards the CFP. Here are the scenarios for the Ducks to reach the postseason either via the Big Ten Championship or with an at-large bid from the CFP Selection Committee.

Oregon Ducks Big Ten Clinching Scenarios

Oregon has to win in order to reach the title game, so the Ducks are in with a win AND:

- UCLA win OR Indiana win

What to Watch on Saturday

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

If No. 9 UCLA beats No. 15 USC, and Oregon beats Washington, then the Ducks are in. Meanwhile, if UCLA loses to USC, the Ducks can get in with a win over Washington and a win from Indiana.

Nov 21, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA head coach Bob Chesney talks with Line Judge Sergio DeHoyos during the first quarter against Michigan at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hoosiers are playing the Purdue Boilermakers at 4 p.m. PT, kicking off shortly before Oregon vs. Washington at 4:30 p.m. PT. As a result, most Ducks fans will likely be focusing on UCLA vs. USC's crosstown rivalry in the Rose Bowl on Saturday with kickoff scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT. The Ducks have a path to the Big Ten Championship regardless of a Bruins win or loss, but a UCLA win makes life considerably easier for Oregon.

Betting odds from DraftKings Sportsbook have USC favored over UCLA by 4.5 points with the Bruins dealing with some quarterback uncertainty. Meanwhile, Indiana enters Saturday's matchup against Purdue as 23.5-point favorites, per DraftKings.

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola spoke on the importance of the game vs. Washington. He also addressed his respect for the rivalry, even as a transfer player from Nebraska.

“No. I don’t think so. I think there’s always going to be that history. That old-school feeling of a rivalry… We’ve got a couple messages from our NFL Ducks sent us back here, and we know how much this one means to not only just us, but everyone that has come and played this game and people that will play this game in the future.”

Nov 21, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; BYU Cougars wide receiver Jojo Phillips (13) and wide receiver Legend Glasker (1) celebrate after defeating the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 11 Texas Tech took care of business against TCU on Thanksgiving, but Oregon could receive some help when it comes to the Ducks' chances of an at-large bid into the CFP. If a team like No. 10 BYU or even No. 8 Wake Forest loses on Saturday, Oregon's path into the top-11 and an at-large bid may become much more clear.

BYU will face Cincinnati at 12:30 p.m. PT, and Wake Forest plays Duke at 12:30 p.m. PT as well, the same time that UCLA and USC square off. A Bruins loss could also knock UCLA out of at-large contention, opening the door for Oregon.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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