No. 11 Oregon Ducks vs. Oregon State Beavers Kickoff Time Revealed

A spot in the Pac-12 championship game is on the line for the Ducks in their next game.

After a humiliating loss at Utah on Saturday evening and an Oregon State win over Arizona State, the Oregon Ducks (9-2, 6-2 Pac-12) failed to clinch the Pac-12 North setting up a critical game this upcoming weekend.

No. 11 Oregon will host Oregon State at 12:30 p.m. PST at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 27 on ESPN.

With a win, the Ducks will clinch the Pac-12 North and punch their ticket to the Pac-12 Championship for the third consecutive season.

The game could hold additional significance for the Beavers, too.

If the Washington Huskies defeat Washington State on Friday evening, then the winner of Oregon-Oregon State will win the Pac-12 North. Oregon State has never won the division and hasn't played in the Rose Bowl since the 1965 season.

But if the Cougars win the Apple Cup, then Washington State will win the Pac-12 North with a Beavers win at Autzen Stadium due to a three-way tiebreaker being decided by division record.

So, in short, all eyes in Corvallis will be on the Apple Cup Friday evening.

Last season, Oregon State handed the Ducks their first loss of the year with a 41-38 win at Reser Stadium. It was just the Beavers' second win over Oregon since the 2007 season.

This season, the Beavers are built to take advantage of the Ducks' weaknesses running out of 12 and 13 personnel. Both of Oregon's losses this season have been to teams running similar schemes (Stanford and Utah). To make matters more concerning for Oregon, the Beavers lead the Pac-12 in rushing with 229.5 yards per game.

Oregon will have its work cut out for itself on Saturday.

