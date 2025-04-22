Oregon Ducks' Noah Whittington Receives NFL Comparison To Super Bowl Champion
The Oregon Ducks have some major talent in the backfield headed into the 2025 season thanks to the transfer portal arrival of Tulane running back Makhi Hughes and the return of Noah Whittington.
When meeting with the media recently, Oregon running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples praised his entire running back room but also had some interesting things to say about Whittington and his NFL comparison.
A reporter asked Samples about the potential comparison between Whittington and former Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr., and he agreed. Samples coached Henderson Jr. in L.A. during the 2022 season.
"I can definitely see that [comparison]," Samples said. "I think Darrell is a little bit bigger, but probably in college [they were similar]. I think he kind of got bigger as he got to the league and I think Noah will also get a little more size. But, you talk about that straight line speed, the ability to go from speed to power, especially for a little guy."
Henderson Jr. played five seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, winning a Super Bowl with the team in 2021. In 54 career regular-season games and 32 starts, Henderson Jr. had 442 carries for 1,854 yards and 15 touchdowns.
"When you watch some of those runs Noah had last year and his contact initiation and he's just running through guys. When a smaller guy comes up on you that fast and there's that level of violence there, I think there's some similarities there," Samples said. "I think there's some similarities in ability with open field running and creativity in the open field. I think Darrell and Noah both have that.
"I think their biggest comparison is their ability to play as a third down back, out of the backfield, line up in the slot and do some things. We did some things with Darrell where we treated him as a slot or the third receiver and drifted him out and lined him up, splitting him out and run routes against backers and even putting him out wide. I think Noah has that same ability."
Hughes and make a case as the top running back duo in the country next season. Whittington proved to be a nice complement to Jordan James in 2024, finishing the season with 118 carries for 540 yards and six touchdowns while adding 24 catches for 136 yards and two more scores.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning had some high praise for Whittington during the regular season this past year.
"I mean, this guy does everything right every single day, works his absolute tail off," Lanning said. "I was really thrilled to see him have some success tonight, and he’ll be the first one to tell you, it starts with the guys up front for him. But he ran hard, right? He created some big plays, had a huge catch, obviously, last week, was able to turn that into some really positive runs this week.
Whittington will now look toward the season opener against Montana State at home on Aug. 30 in Eugene.