Ducks Digest

What Northwestern Coach David Braun Said After Loss To Oregon Ducks

The No. 4 Oregon Ducks are 3-0, 1-0 in Big Ten conference play, after a big win against the Northwestern Wildcats. Oregon controlled the game, holding the Wildcats' offense from scoring until the fourth quarter. What did Northwestern coach David Braun say about Oregon after the game?

Angela Miele

Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Northwestern head coach David Braun speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Northwestern head coach David Braun speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 4 Oregon Ducks are 3-0 following a win against the Northwestern Wildcats, 34-14. The Ducks locked in their first Big Ten conference win and had full control of the matchup at Martin Stadium.

The Ducks and coach Dan Lanning are now 1-0 in conference play, while the Northwestern Wildcats are 1-2, going 0-1 against the Big Ten. Northwestern coach David Braun discussed losing to Oregon during the postgame press conference.

What Northwestern’s David Braun Said After Loss To Oregon

Oregon Ducks Northwestern Wildcats David Braun Dan Lanning Bryce Boettcher Jerry Mixon Jayden Limar College Football Big Ten
Jul 23, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach David Braun speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

While Braun kept the focus on Northwestern's performance against Oregon, he took the opportunity to also credit the Ducks for their performance.

“We got our butts kicked by a really good football team today,” Braun said. "I want our guys to keep their heads up. I want them to stay the course and be confident."

“Can’t beat teams like Oregon when you don’t win the turnover battle,” Braun said. "We can't turn the ball over. The ball can't be on the ground."

“I don’t wanna sit here and pat ourselves on the back, but that’s a really good defense and a really good defensive line. Not taking shots at Oregon, but I felt we did a really good job of putting our backs in position to carry the ball,” Braun said.

Though the Oregon Ducks' defense played well, the Northwestern Wildcats had a steady run game and found much success. Going against a tough defense such as Oregon, Northwestern still put up 178 rushing yards. Despite Northwestern losing the game, the way they ran the ball helped them control the time of possession.

Oregon Ducks Northwestern Wildcats David Braun Dan Lanning Bryce Boettcher Jerry Mixon Jayden Limar College Football Big Ten
Dec 23, 2023; Las Vagas, NV, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach David Braun celebrates after the Wildcats defeated the Utah Utes 14-7 to win the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Why Northwestern Went For It On Fourth Down

“Specifically for Oregon, we knew that we’d have to find a way to steal a couple of possessions,” Braun said.

MORE: Noah Whittington Is Pushing Dante Moore As Underrated Force NFL Scouts Can't Ignore

MORE: How Big Ten Travel Travel Is Impacting Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning

MORE: Oregon Ducks Five-Star Wide Receiver No Longer With Program After Suspension

Oregon Ducks Dominate Northwestern

Oregon Ducks Northwestern Wildcats David Braun Dan Lanning Bryce Boettcher Jerry Mixon Jayden Limar College Football Big Ten
Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher speaks during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite it being a slower start than the first two weeks, the Oregon Ducks entered halftime with a 17-0 lead, setting themselves up for success. There were concerns regarding an early kickoff, and while it may have taken more time to pick up the pace, the Ducks still found a way to dominate against the Wildcats.

The Oregon Ducks' defense remains a strong unit, not allowing Northwestern to score in the first half. Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher had an interception in the first quarter of the game, leading to Oregon having possession in Northwestern's territory.  

In the third quarter of the game, Oregon linebacker Jerry Mixon had his second interception of the season. He recently had an interception in week 2 against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The defense’s ability to force turnovers is going to continue to lead the team to success.

Oregon Ducks Northwestern Wildcats David Braun Dan Lanning Bryce Boettcher Jerry Mixon Jayden Limar College Football Big Ten
Sep 6, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Jerry Mixon (54) celebrates after intercepting the football for a touchdown during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Running back Jayden Limar was the first on the board with a rushing touchdown. With Noah Whittington entering the game as questionable, seeing Limar step up shows the depth the team has, especially on offense.

The Oregon Ducks proved they can win on the road despite time zone changes. It was a big win for Oregon coach Dan Lanning, who is starting another season with a win streak.

The No. 4 Oregon Ducks will next face the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday, Sept. 20, at 12 p.m. PT at Autzen Stadium.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

feed

Published
Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

Home/Football