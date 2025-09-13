What Northwestern Coach David Braun Said After Loss To Oregon Ducks
The No. 4 Oregon Ducks are 3-0 following a win against the Northwestern Wildcats, 34-14. The Ducks locked in their first Big Ten conference win and had full control of the matchup at Martin Stadium.
The Ducks and coach Dan Lanning are now 1-0 in conference play, while the Northwestern Wildcats are 1-2, going 0-1 against the Big Ten. Northwestern coach David Braun discussed losing to Oregon during the postgame press conference.
What Northwestern’s David Braun Said After Loss To Oregon
While Braun kept the focus on Northwestern's performance against Oregon, he took the opportunity to also credit the Ducks for their performance.
“We got our butts kicked by a really good football team today,” Braun said. "I want our guys to keep their heads up. I want them to stay the course and be confident."
“Can’t beat teams like Oregon when you don’t win the turnover battle,” Braun said. "We can't turn the ball over. The ball can't be on the ground."
“I don’t wanna sit here and pat ourselves on the back, but that’s a really good defense and a really good defensive line. Not taking shots at Oregon, but I felt we did a really good job of putting our backs in position to carry the ball,” Braun said.
Though the Oregon Ducks' defense played well, the Northwestern Wildcats had a steady run game and found much success. Going against a tough defense such as Oregon, Northwestern still put up 178 rushing yards. Despite Northwestern losing the game, the way they ran the ball helped them control the time of possession.
Why Northwestern Went For It On Fourth Down
“Specifically for Oregon, we knew that we’d have to find a way to steal a couple of possessions,” Braun said.
MORE: Noah Whittington Is Pushing Dante Moore As Underrated Force NFL Scouts Can't Ignore
MORE: How Big Ten Travel Travel Is Impacting Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning
MORE: Oregon Ducks Five-Star Wide Receiver No Longer With Program After Suspension
Oregon Ducks Dominate Northwestern
Despite it being a slower start than the first two weeks, the Oregon Ducks entered halftime with a 17-0 lead, setting themselves up for success. There were concerns regarding an early kickoff, and while it may have taken more time to pick up the pace, the Ducks still found a way to dominate against the Wildcats.
The Oregon Ducks' defense remains a strong unit, not allowing Northwestern to score in the first half. Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher had an interception in the first quarter of the game, leading to Oregon having possession in Northwestern's territory.
In the third quarter of the game, Oregon linebacker Jerry Mixon had his second interception of the season. He recently had an interception in week 2 against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The defense’s ability to force turnovers is going to continue to lead the team to success.
Running back Jayden Limar was the first on the board with a rushing touchdown. With Noah Whittington entering the game as questionable, seeing Limar step up shows the depth the team has, especially on offense.
The Oregon Ducks proved they can win on the road despite time zone changes. It was a big win for Oregon coach Dan Lanning, who is starting another season with a win streak.
The No. 4 Oregon Ducks will next face the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday, Sept. 20, at 12 p.m. PT at Autzen Stadium.