Expectations Might Be Getting Too High, Too Soon For Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning
The Oregon Ducks were listed as the No. 7 team heading into week one of the season, and now sit at No. 4.
There is still a long season ahead, but Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks are earning respect for being a top team once again. With the hype around Oregon, is it possible that the Ducks being highly rated could hurt the team moving forward?
Why Oregon’s Hype May Not Be A Good Thing
Ahead of the 2025 college football season, one of the biggest question marks surrounding the team was Oregon’s quarterback position. Quarterback Dante Moore was the projected starter, but Austin Novosad and Luke Moga were competing for a spot as well. This led to skepticism about how good Oregon's offense can be.
Even with speculation that Moore would be the starter, the questions surrounding the position did not stop there. Moore transferred to Oregon ahead of the 2024 season and sat behind current Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
He started his collegiate career with the UCLA Bruins, but after only starting a couple of games, the concern was that no matter which quarterback started week one, they would lack experience compared to past Oregon quarterbacks.
Now, the Ducks are the No. 4-ranked team getting national attention, which in turn comes with added pressure and expectations. Oregon has defeated the Montana State Bobcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys, and the team's performance was impressive, but now the program has to stay consistently strong.
Even worse, if the Ducks get complacent and lose their edge, a rude awakening against No. 2 Penn State could be at hand.
The Ducks were heavy favorites entering both games and did what they had to do; now all eyes are on Oregon to live up to the expectations set after two weeks. The Ducks’ next game is against the Northwestern Wildcats, and it will be a 9 a.m. PT kickoff.
If the score between the Ducks and Wildcats turns out closer than expected after the hype around Oregon the first two weeks, it could hurt the program’s rankings.
The Ducks have yet to face true adversity in a game, and may not until Oregon faces the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27. Not only is Penn State the No. 2-ranked team, but the Nittany Lions are making the Ducks game their annual "white out," making Oregon play in one of the most difficult atmospheres in college sports.
When it comes time for the College Football Playoff selection, the quality of the wins and the opponents could be a determining factor for seeding. In addition to the No. 4 Oregon Ducks and the No. 2 Penn State Nittany Lions, the Big Ten also has the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes.
With Penn State being Oregon's toughest opponent, the Ducks could have to keep up the dominant wins to live up to the hype. While being the No. 4-ranked team means Oregon is doing well, the high expectations mean more pressure compared to before the season kicked off, when the Ducks were starting to be counted out.
Is Oregon Being Highly Ranked Fair?
While Oregon may have more pressure surrounding the team, being the No. 4 overall team is a fair ranking. The Ducks have been one of the most well-rounded teams in college football.
It is not just the offense that is stepping up with scoring, but the defense and special teams are also why Oregon is showing immense success this season. The Oregon Ducks are the only FBS team in the top 10 for both scoring offense (No. 3) and scoring defense (T-No. 10).
Moore has stepped up and shown why he is the starter in two games. Moore has gone 34-of-44 for 479 yards and six touchdowns. He has thrown no interceptions and has a 77.3 completion percentage.
There were also concerns about depth for both the wide receiver position and the tight ends, but players are quickly stepping up and helping their team win. With the Ducks scoring high quickly and giving depth players a chance, the team is showing just how deep the roster is.
The pressure is now on for Oregon as the team kicks off Big Ten conference play against the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday, Sept. 13, at 9 a.m. PT.