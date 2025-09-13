Oregon Wide Receiver Dakorien Moore's Case To Be A Top Pick In His NFL Draft Class
Through two games, the No. 4 Oregon Ducks’ five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore is as good as advertised. The top receiver in the 2025 class is doing things on the football field that few players in the nation can do.
Still just a true freshman, Moore is already making his case to be one of the top receivers off the board in the NFL Draft when his time comes – and he’s not even eligible until 2027. What stands out about Moore’s play for the Ducks so far?
Moore Passes The Eye Test
Whether it’s hurdling over a defender, blocking down field or his route running, Moore has proved his athletic prowess in the first couple of weeks in 2025.
Statistically, the freshman has been a key contributor to the team’s dominant performances. He’s tallied five receptions for 95 yards and touchdown and three carries for 42 yards and a touchdown in two games.
The Ducks have plenty of players making an impact up and down the roster, including freshmen like Moore.
“I told our guys at halftime, I want to see everybody eat," Dan Lanning said after the Oklahoma State win. "Alright, once you're ready and whatever, and that means eat what's on your plate. Don't worry about what's on somebody else's … When you get your opportunity, like prove that you deserve to be out there, and you deserve to be a guy that can help this team.”
While there’s a handful of guys to credit for the program’s start to the season, Moore has been efficient and is influencing the game beyond just his stats.
Blazing Speed
Moore’s first collegiate touchdown came against Oklahoma State. On the third play of the game, quarterback Dante Moore threw a deep pass to the receiver. The freshman skipped past a pair off defenders to complete the 65-yard reception and show off his route-running skills in the process.
“Dakorien is a great route runner, and pre-snap feels kind of an internal pressure, and Noah (Whittington) did a great job picking them up," Dante Moore said about the scoring play versus the Cowboys. "But, felt like I need to escape out, and the corner just had his eyes in the backfield and (Moore) made sure that when he caught the ball, he had to make a play with the ball in his hands, and he scored.”
Moore also scored a rushing touchdown in the week 2 matchup. He ran 25 yards in the second quarter to give the Ducks a 34-3 advantage. Only five Oregon wide receivers since 1996 have scored a receiving and rushing touchdown in a game. Moore is also the only Ducks receiver since 2019 to do so – and he did it in only his second game.
Not only has Moore showcased his ability to contribute in a variety of ways, but he can dodge defenders or leave them in the dust completely with his speed.
Team Player
The five-star has displayed his selflessness on the football field. In week 1, Moore recorded a 90.1 run blocking grade by Pro Football Focus, one of the top grades in the nation.
The Ducks as a team have shown their willingness to block for their teammates downfield. Perhaps no block was more notable than Moore’s in the endzone against a Montana State player to pave the way for Gary Bryant Jr.’s 14-yard touchdown reception.
“Not only is he electric with the ball in his hands, but he’s electric without the ball in his hands,” Oregon receiver Malik Benson said about Moore. “Now, once people see that on film, they’ll know he’s not just a pass-catching receiver. He can do it all. That’s a young guy doing that. If everyone’s doing that, then we’re going to be a scary group to go against.”
Wide receivers coach Ross Douglas went to social media after the game to say, “How you play with the football determines how much you love your teammates.”
Moore’s display of playing for the team and not the individual should be a coveted trait for any NFL franchise that has a top pick a couple of years down the line.