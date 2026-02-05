Offensive Guard Emmanuel Pregnon's Path From Oregon Ducks to Stardom

EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks' offensive line consistently ranks among the best in the nation. Star power like Oregon offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon is what continues to make the unit stand out.

Pregnon led the nation in Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades for a Power Four guard last season. As Pregnon heads to the next level, the Ducks have the difficult task of finding a suitable replacement.

Oregon Offensive Lineman Emmanuel Pregnon’s Impressive Grade

Oregon’s Emmanuel Pregnon, center, takes the field before the game against Oklahoma State at Autzen. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The offensive lineman posted an 86.7 PFF grade last season. The No. 2 guard grade belonged to Cincinnati offensive lineman Evan Tengesdahl, with an 85.4 grade.

The Ducks were finalists for the Joe Moore Award as the nation’s best unit for the third consecutive year in 2025. They ended up finishing as the runner-up, with the Iowa Hawkeyes winning the award. Two Iowa guards made the top eight guard grades for 2025, while Pregnon was the lone Duck.

Pregnon spent just one season in Eugene after transferring from USC. He was efficient in both protecting the run game and pass protection.

NFL Draft Projection

Dec 30, 2022; Tucson, AZ, USA; Wyoming Cowboys guard Emmanuel Pregnon (76) against the Ohio Bobcats during the 2022 Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Oregon fans have seen former offensive linemen drafted into the NFL since Ducks coach Dan Lanning took over in 2022. Center Alex Forsyth went in the seventh round in 2023, center Jackson Powers-Johnson was a second-round pick in 2024, offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius was a sixth-round selection in 2025 and Josh Conerly Jr. was the earliest offensive line selection in the Lanning era, going in the first round in 2025.

Pregnon can join the list of Oregon offensive linemen in the NFL in 2026. He’s anticipated to go in the first three rounds, with many scouts and analysts predicting he’ll be an early second-round pick.

MORE: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning’s National Signing Day Comments Speak Volumes

MORE: Three Oregon Ducks Freshmen Who Might Steal the Spotlight

MORE: Oregon Offensive Coordinator Doesn’t Hold Back on 5-Star Duck Commits

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

The Ducks with Production to Fill

Oregon’s Isaiah World, left, takes a picture with coach Dan Lanning before the game against Southern California Nov. 22, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pregnon isn’t the only Oregon offensive lineman out of eligibility and moving on. Offensive tackles Alex Harkey and Isaiah World both started for the Ducks in 2025 and are set to head to the NFL.

Lanning and offensive line coach A’lique Terry are tasked with figuring out their starting lineup in 2026. Center Iapani “Poncho” Laloulu decided to forgo the NFL Draft and play another year in Eugene. Guard Dave Iuli is also back. He played right guard in 2025, although he has experience at left guard.

The Oregon offensive line protects the backfield against Oklahoma State at Autzen. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But the other three starting positions will be tricky. Pregnon was especially impressive in 2026, and it will be very difficult to get similar production at the guard position given his dominance. The Ducks added Yale transfer offensive tackle Michael Bennett, who’s expected to start at right tackle.

That means Oregon will have to figure out its starters at left guard and left tackle. Offensive lineman Fox Crader returns as a top option to start at left tackle. Crader was a player who stepped up amid offensive line injuries in 2025.

Incoming five-star offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho is the other candidate to start at left tackle. Pregnon’s position could be filled by offensive lineman Douglas Utu, who was seen as a five-star recruit in the 2025 class by ESPN and Rivals. Offensive lineman Kawika Rogers also earned some playing time last season during injury woes, and is another option.