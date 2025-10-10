Two Teams Separating Themselves from Oregon Ducks As Nation's Top Programs
No. 3 Oregon Ducks went into Beaver Stadium and took down the Penn State Nittany Lions 30-24 in double overtime, proving that the team has what it takes to compete with the top programs in the country, even on the road--but the downward spiral of the Nittany Lions is starting to discredit Oregon's image.
ESPN analyst Greg McElroy went on David Pollack's podcast, "See Ball Get Ball" and declared No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Miami as the top two teams in the country, potentially dissing the Ducks.
Ducks Need Another Top 10 Win
Oregon's top-10 win over Penn State during the program's iconic White Out is no longer a testament to what the Ducks' talent and execution level are compared to elite teams, because of the Nittany Lions' loss to UCLA, a previously winless Bruins team that had fired coach DeShaun Foster.
The Nittany Lions' performance has taken a portion of Oregon's credibility away, and now the Ducks should be desperate to fill that gap.
"I love Oregon, I do. I think they're the real deal," McElroy said. "Since I watched that my impressions of Oregon have shifted ever so slightly."
There's no better timing for Oregon to host a top-10 opponent than when the Ducks' most notable win is starting to spiral. The Ducks will host the No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers on Oct. 11 in what could shake up both Big Ten standings and national rankings.
"Indiana matches up better to Oregon than Penn State did," McElroy continued. "Seeing both teams, and the athleticism on both teams. Seeing the confusion and the disruption Indiana can cause, and how well coached they are."
Oregon has an explosive offense commanded by quarterback Dante Moore, who has propelled himself into Heisman Trophy conversations, but the redshirt sophomore will have a tough test in Indiana's defense.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Indiana In Autzen Stadium
MORE: Dakorien Moore’s Composure Turns Heads in First Oregon Interview
MORE: Grading Oregon Ducks' Uniform Reveal For Indiana Game - Did Nike Nail It?
The Hoosiers are tied second in conference play with eight sacks and tied third with 16 tackles for loss--marking another test for Oregon's offense.
A highly energetic and prepared defense means the Ducks' offensive line will have to be on their A game.
Battle Will Be Won In The Trenches
Oregon's offensive line has proved week in and week out that it will do all it takes to protect its quarterback, and the proof is in the numbers, as Moore has only been sacked once all season. But the offensive line isn't just a line of defense for the quarterback; it also has the job of creating lanes and seams for running backs to get vertical.
"I think the offensive line, after I watched that Penn State game, I'm like they're playing with a little nasty," Pollack said. "I like that. I like people that don't like people."
The Oregon offensive line played a crucial role in the success of the Ducks' young but explosive running back room.
"They're [Oregon] probably my favorite [running] backs," McElroy said. "Their acceleration into contact is absurd. Those guys hit the whole at 100 miles an hour. I don't think any backs in college football accelerate like the Oregon backs have the last couple of years. It's just so fun to watch."
Oregon's true freshman Dierre Hill Jr. leads the conference with a staggering 11.7 yards per carry in Big Ten play, proving the Ducks can dominate in the trenches.
Time For A Test
The Ducks will host the Hoosiers on Oct. 11 at Autzen Stadium with a 12:30 p.m. PT kickoff, but with a top-10 matchup comes a spectacle. Campus will be flooded with students as school is finally back in session with ESPN's College GameDay coming into town.