No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 3 Ohio State Betting Odds

The Moneyline, Spread, and Over/Under for the Ducks battle against the Buckeyes in Columbus.

It’s the game Oregon fans have been waiting to see for two seasons now, and it’s finally here. The Ducks storm into Columbus to face the Buckeyes at noon ET/9:00 a.m. PST on Fox. It’s going to be a good weather day with a high of 81 degrees and mostly sunny.

The Ducks are coming off of a game where they escaped with a win against the Fresno State Bulldogs. When down in the fourth quarter, they went to the run game to come back and win. But against Ohio State, the offense will need to be much better to have a chance. I have a feeling that Joe Moorhead will have some wrinkles in the offense for Ohio State, but I’m not so sure it will be enough. The under hit fairly handily, and Oregon was not close to covering.

The Buckeyes started slow but came on strong to win by 14 at Minnesota week one. The offense, led by freshman quarterback CJ Stroud will be looking to continue where they left off in the second half of the Minnesota win where they were using their top receivers to go right through the defense. The Buckeyes spread pushed week one, and the over hit easily in the end.

I get the feeling between Ohio State's insane offense and some of the wrinkles that Oregon has in store points will be scored by both teams Saturday. Oregon is going to leave it all out on the field, but I just don’t think it’s going to be enough to pull off the upset.

My pick: Over 63.5

Draft Kings:

Moneyline: OSU (-675) | ORE (+475)

Spread: OSU -14.5 (-110) | ORE +14.5 (-110)

Total: 63.5 - Over: (-110) | Under: (-115)

FanDuel:

Moneyline: OSU (-750) | ORE (+490)

Spread: OSU -14.5 (-110) | ORE +14.5 (-110)

Total: 63.5 - Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

The Action Network:

Moneyline: OSU (-650) | ORE (+450)

Spread: OSU -14.5 (-110) | ORE +14.5 (-110)

Total: 63.5 - Over: (-115) | Under: (-110)

