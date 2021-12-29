Oklahoma Defensive Players to Watch vs. Oregon in Valero Alamo Bowl

The Sooners will be missing four starters on Wednesday who are headed to the NFL, but there are still some productive veterans and promising underclassmen that will be on display.

The Oklahoma Sooners have seen a lot of moving parts since they last played on Nov. 27, with Lincoln Riley making the shocking move to take over a sputtering USC program, multiple starters transferring and several more opting out of the Alamo Bowl for the NFL.

The latter of that run-on sentence of a conundrum in the last month affects the defense the most. Four starters — Nik Bonitto, Brian Asamoah, Perrion Winfrey, and Isaiah Thomas — opted to skip the Alamo Bowl and declared for the NFL draft. Defensive Coordinator Alex Grinch is also headed to USC with Riley, leaving the Sooners with a first-time defensive play-caller at interim defensive coordinator in Brian Odom.

Here are the top names to know on this Oklahoma defense.

Pat Fields - Safety

Oklahoma Sooners safety Pat Fields (10) in action during the game against the Tulane Green Wave. © Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Alamo Bowl will be the final game of Pat Fields' four-year career at Oklahoma, and he saved his best year for last in 2021.

He ranks second on the team with 71 tackles (44 solo), and he's also picked up 4.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions this season. He's also returned a blocked extra point for a two-point score.

Fields' role against the Ducks' offense will be interesting to watch. Typically, you can find him lined up deep and dropping back even deeper on most pass plays, but Anthony Brown and the Ducks offense don't take too many shots down the field.

His position coach and defensive coordinator Alex Grinch won't be coaching in this game, so it wouldn't be surprising if Fields plays more snaps closer to the line of scrimmage to defend the run, especially because Oregon's offensive line does such a great job creating gaps against the first line of defense.

Fields is a hard-hitter who will do most of his dirty work in the run game. He's instinctual, as a captain of the defense should be, and he'll look to make plays for his teammates one last time as a Sooner.

Key Lawrence - Defensive Back

Oklahoma's Key Lawrence (12) forces a fumble as he hits Iowa State's Brock Purdy (15). © BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oklahoma secondaries in the past have been shredded by pass-happy Big 12 opponents, but the addition of Key Lawrence, a Tennessee transfer, worked wonders for the Sooners this season.

Lawrence is one of the more versatile defensive backs for Oklahoma, as he's started both at strong safety and at cornerback this season. He's a tall and physical defensive back that can make plays in the backfield, as he has recorded 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack, as well as three forced fumbles.

His role in the secondary against Oregon is going to be interesting to watch as well, but his experience at multiple positions sets him up for success in any situation that he faces.

Anthony Brown will be throwing to some big targets in Troy Franklin, Dont'e Thornton, and Terrance Ferguson, and Lawrence's 6-foot-1 frame, long arms, and elite athleticism will bode well for him in those matchups.

Reggie Grimes - Defensive End

Oklahoma Sooners defensive end Reggie Grimes (14) in action against the TCU Horned Frogs. © Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma's defensive line will be tested in this game as Perrion Winfrey and Isaiah Thomas have skipped the Alamo Bowl to head to the NFL draft. This leaves the door open for Reggie Grimes, a sophomore and former 4-star recruit.

Grimes appeared in all 12 games for the Sooners, starting four games and logging 15 tackles (two for a loss), 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass breakup. He brings plenty of speed on the outside, which will be needed against Anthony Brown and his ability to escape pressure with his legs. Grimes also has a nose for the football.

Having played behind a future NFL player in Thomas, who led the team with 8.0 sacks and three forced fumbles, Grimes should be primed for a big performance in his increased role. Oklahoma will need him to show he is capable of handling a bigger snap count as he will likely be a starter in 2022, and his pass-rushing abilities will have to shine against a very strong Oregon offensive line.

Jalen Redmond - Defensive Lineman

Oklahoma's Jalen Redmond (31) returns a fumble for a touchdown against the Iowa State Cyclones. © BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oklahoma's defensive line is just better when Jalen Redmond is lined up along the line of scrimmage. Before he missed five games with an injury, Redmond got off to a sizzling start, collecting 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in his first three games.

In the past three games against Baylor, Iowa State, and Oklahoma State, there probably wasn't a more disruptive player for the Sooners than Redmond, who had 4.5 tackles for loss, one sack, four quarterback hurries (all against Iowa State), and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Oklahoma may be without Thomas and Winfrey, but Redmond is on a hot streak and will look to terrorize the Oregon backfield.

DaShaun White - Inside Linebacker

Oklahoma Sooners linebacker DaShaun White (23) during the third quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. © Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

In a similar situation as the defensive line, it's a next man up mentality at linebacker with Asamoah and Bonitto headed for pro careers. DaShaun White has started in all 11 games he has played in, but he will certainly be called on to have a bigger role with less experienced linebackers in David Ugwoegbu and Danny Stutsman playing alongside him.

White could be playing in his final game at Oklahoma and will certainly be motivated to lead his team to a victory. He was one of the more productive linebackers on the team, registering 60 tackles, five tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown.

Oregon's run-heavy offense with Travis Dye and Anthony Brown will undoubtedly be the focal point of the Ducks' offensive gameplan in Joe Moorhead's final game as play-caller, and the Sooners have had a stout rushing defense. However, they gave up nearly 300 rushing yards in a loss to Baylor, and without two of their top run stoppers in Asamoah and Bonitto on the field, White must be able to contain the Ducks' run game that can often wear down opponents.

