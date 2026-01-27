One Big Takeaway From Oregon's Big Ten Schedule

The Big Ten has officially released the football schedule for the 2026 season, meaning the Oregon Ducks now know when they will face each conference opponent. Perhaps more importantly, the Ducks have also learned when their bye week is and the order in which they will face their conference opponents.

Upon first glance at Oregon's schedule, the biggest takeaway for the Ducks is that the month of November will be a grind. With an early bye week in the beginning of October, Oregon finishes the season with eight straight games, including the final four at Ohio State, vs. Michigan, at Michigan State, and vs. Washington.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's 2026 Big Ten Schedule

Sept. 5 - Boise State

Sept. 12 - at Oklahoma State

Sept. 19 - Portland State

Sept. 26 - at USC

Oct. 3 - BYE

Oct. 10 - UCLA

Oct. 17 - Nebraska

Oct. 24 - at Illinois

Oct. 31 - Northwestern

Nov. 7 - at Ohio State

Nov. 14 - Michigan

Nov. 21 - at Michigan State

Nov. 28 - Washington

The most anticipated games at Autzen Stadium will likely be against Michigan and Washington. Some of the away game highlights for Oregon fans will likely be trips to Southern California to face the Trojans and to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Oregon Ducks' Outlook

Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks have made two consecutive College Football Playoff appearances, but both have ended in blowout fashion. With the page turned to the 2026 season, can the Ducks reach the postseason for a third straight year?

The Ducks avoid Indiana during the regular season, but Oregon likely needs to finish at 10-2 or better to make it into the CFP. With tough matchups against USC, Illinois, Ohio State, Michigan, and Washington, nothing is guaranteed for Lanning and his team.

College Football National Championship Betting Odds

While it's tough to say if the Big Ten schedule release will have any impact on betting odds for next season's national champion, the Ducks currently sit behind four teams with the fifth-best odds of winning the title behind Indiana, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Texas (all tied at +700).

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti smiles on the podium after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here are the teams with the top-10 betting odds for next year's national championship, per DraftKings:

Indiana +700

Notre Dame +700

Ohio State +700

Texas +700

Oregon +900

Georgia +1100

LSU +1300

Texas Tech +1500

Miami +1800

Texas A&M +1800

