One Big Takeaway From Oregon's Big Ten Schedule
The Big Ten has officially released the football schedule for the 2026 season, meaning the Oregon Ducks now know when they will face each conference opponent. Perhaps more importantly, the Ducks have also learned when their bye week is and the order in which they will face their conference opponents.
Upon first glance at Oregon's schedule, the biggest takeaway for the Ducks is that the month of November will be a grind. With an early bye week in the beginning of October, Oregon finishes the season with eight straight games, including the final four at Ohio State, vs. Michigan, at Michigan State, and vs. Washington.
Oregon's 2026 Big Ten Schedule
Sept. 5 - Boise State
Sept. 12 - at Oklahoma State
Sept. 19 - Portland State
Sept. 26 - at USC
Oct. 3 - BYE
Oct. 10 - UCLA
Oct. 17 - Nebraska
Oct. 24 - at Illinois
Oct. 31 - Northwestern
Nov. 7 - at Ohio State
Nov. 14 - Michigan
Nov. 21 - at Michigan State
Nov. 28 - Washington
The most anticipated games at Autzen Stadium will likely be against Michigan and Washington. Some of the away game highlights for Oregon fans will likely be trips to Southern California to face the Trojans and to the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Oregon Ducks' Outlook
Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks have made two consecutive College Football Playoff appearances, but both have ended in blowout fashion. With the page turned to the 2026 season, can the Ducks reach the postseason for a third straight year?
The Ducks avoid Indiana during the regular season, but Oregon likely needs to finish at 10-2 or better to make it into the CFP. With tough matchups against USC, Illinois, Ohio State, Michigan, and Washington, nothing is guaranteed for Lanning and his team.
College Football National Championship Betting Odds
While it's tough to say if the Big Ten schedule release will have any impact on betting odds for next season's national champion, the Ducks currently sit behind four teams with the fifth-best odds of winning the title behind Indiana, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Texas (all tied at +700).
Here are the teams with the top-10 betting odds for next year's national championship, per DraftKings:
Indiana +700
Notre Dame +700
Ohio State +700
Texas +700
Oregon +900
Georgia +1100
LSU +1300
Texas Tech +1500
Miami +1800
Texas A&M +1800
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
