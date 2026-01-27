Oregon Ducks' Game by Game Prediction After Big Ten Schedule Release
The Big Ten has released the Oregon Ducks' schedule for the 2026 season, so here is a game by game prediction of each game of the season.
Oregon Ducks 2026 Schedule
Sept. 5 vs. Boise State Broncos
The Ducks will kick off their 2026 season against Boise State at Autzen Stadium. These two teams last played each other in 2024 and the Broncos nearly pulled off the upset, losing 37-34 on a last-second Oregon field goal.
This Boise State team doesn't have star running back Ashton Jeanty. Ducks win.
Oregon 42, Boise State 13
Sept. 12 at Oklahoma State Cowboys
Oregon's first road game of the year will be on the road against Oklahoma State. The Ducks beat the Cowboys 69-3 last season. It won't be by that much, but Oregon will beat Oklahoma State again.
Oregon 37, Oklahoma State 20
Sep. 19 vs. Portland State Vikings
Not much to say here besides Oregon wins by a lot to improve to 3-0.
Oregon 56, Portland State 10
Sep. 26 at USC Trojans
Oregon has got the best of USC over the past handful of matchups. The pressure will be turned up on USC heading into this game in from of their home fans. Oregon wins a close one in a game that might be the host of ESPN's College GameDay.
Oregon 31, USC 30
Oct. 10 vs. UCLA Bruins
The Ducks come back to Eugene to play a rebuilding UCLA team. Oregon shouldn't have any issues here as they improve to 5-0.
Oregon 41, UCLA 20
Oct. 17 vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers
This will be the first Big Ten conference game between Oregon and Nebraska. Oregon takes down the Cornhuskers at Autzen.
Oregon 35, Nebraska 27
Oct. 24 at Illinois Fighting Illini
At Illinois will be a difficult road test for the Ducks. In a game that will come down to the wire, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore goes on a game-winning drive.
Oregon 27, Illinois 24
Oct. 31 vs. Northwestern Wildcats
Oregon blew out Northwestern on the road in 2025. The same will be the case at home in 2026.
Oregon 42, Northwestern 13
Nov. 7 at Ohio State Buckeyes
This is clearly the most difficult game on the Oregon schedule when looking at it now. Oregon has got the best of the Buckeyes in their past two regular season matchups, but Ohio State dominated Oregon in their last game at the Rose Bowl. The Ducks undefeated season will end in Columbus, as they fall to 8-1.
Ohio State 30, Oregon 17
Nov. 14 vs. Michigan Wolverines
Coming off a loss to Ohio State, Oregon will go home to play Michigan. The Wolverines are now led by coach Kyle Whittingham and will be a tough out. Oregon squeaks this one out.
Oregon 24, Michigan 20
Nov. 21 at Michigan State Spartans
Oregon goes on the road and beat Michigan State in a low-scoring affair. A potential late-November snow storm in East Lansing could throw a curveball at the Ducks.
Oregon 16, Michigan State 13
Nov. 28 vs. Washington Huskies
Oregon can lock up a playoff spot if they can beat Washington. The Huskies could enter this game on the cusp of a playoff spot, but the Ducks will end those dreams.
Oregon 27, Washington 16
Final Record: 11-1
Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1