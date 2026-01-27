Oregon Ducks' Game by Game Prediction After Big Ten Schedule Release

The Big Ten has released the Oregon Ducks' schedule for the 2026 season, so here is a game by game prediction of each game of the season.

Oregon Ducks 2026 Schedule

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field as the Oregon Ducks practice on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sept. 5 vs. Boise State Broncos

The Ducks will kick off their 2026 season against Boise State at Autzen Stadium. These two teams last played each other in 2024 and the Broncos nearly pulled off the upset, losing 37-34 on a last-second Oregon field goal.

This Boise State team doesn't have star running back Ashton Jeanty. Ducks win.

Oregon 42, Boise State 13

Sept. 12 at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oregon's first road game of the year will be on the road against Oklahoma State. The Ducks beat the Cowboys 69-3 last season. It won't be by that much, but Oregon will beat Oklahoma State again.

Oregon 37, Oklahoma State 20

Sep. 19 vs. Portland State Vikings

Not much to say here besides Oregon wins by a lot to improve to 3-0.

Oregon 56, Portland State 10

Sep. 26 at USC Trojans

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greet each other after the game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon has got the best of USC over the past handful of matchups. The pressure will be turned up on USC heading into this game in from of their home fans. Oregon wins a close one in a game that might be the host of ESPN's College GameDay.

Oregon 31, USC 30

Oct. 10 vs. UCLA Bruins

The Ducks come back to Eugene to play a rebuilding UCLA team. Oregon shouldn't have any issues here as they improve to 5-0.

Oregon 41, UCLA 20

Oct. 17 vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

This will be the first Big Ten conference game between Oregon and Nebraska. Oregon takes down the Cornhuskers at Autzen.

Oregon 35, Nebraska 27

Oct. 24 at Illinois Fighting Illini

At Illinois will be a difficult road test for the Ducks. In a game that will come down to the wire, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore goes on a game-winning drive.

Oregon 27, Illinois 24

Oct. 31 vs. Northwestern Wildcats

Oregon blew out Northwestern on the road in 2025. The same will be the case at home in 2026.

Oregon 42, Northwestern 13

Nov. 7 at Ohio State Buckeyes

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day pose with the Leishman Trophy during a Rose Bowl press conference in Los Angeles on Dec. 31, 2024. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is clearly the most difficult game on the Oregon schedule when looking at it now. Oregon has got the best of the Buckeyes in their past two regular season matchups, but Ohio State dominated Oregon in their last game at the Rose Bowl. The Ducks undefeated season will end in Columbus, as they fall to 8-1.

Ohio State 30, Oregon 17

Nov. 14 vs. Michigan Wolverines

Coming off a loss to Ohio State, Oregon will go home to play Michigan. The Wolverines are now led by coach Kyle Whittingham and will be a tough out. Oregon squeaks this one out.

Oregon 24, Michigan 20

Nov. 21 at Michigan State Spartans

Oregon goes on the road and beat Michigan State in a low-scoring affair. A potential late-November snow storm in East Lansing could throw a curveball at the Ducks.

Oregon 16, Michigan State 13

Nov. 28 vs. Washington Huskies

Oregon can lock up a playoff spot if they can beat Washington. The Huskies could enter this game on the cusp of a playoff spot, but the Ducks will end those dreams.

Oregon 27, Washington 16

Final Record: 11-1