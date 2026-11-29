Running back Brandon Smith was a driving force for Oregon (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten) on Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough as the Ducks lost 33-27 in double-overtime to the No. 24 Washington Huskies (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten).

The true freshman rushed 21 times for 100 yards (4.8 yards per carry) and a 20-yard rushing touchdown, to go along with five catches for 47 yards with a long of 14 yards. Smith eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark for the second consecutive game, the first time for an Oregon running back since running back Jordon Davison accomplished the feat against Rutgers and Wisconsin in 2025.

Nov. 28, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon running back Brandon Smith carries the ball against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That’s in addition to 81 kickoff return yards to give him 228 all-purpose yards on the night, despite spending some time on the sidelines nursing an injury.

Smith has been a workhorse for coach Dan Lanning’s squad since Davison and running back Dierre Hill Jr. have battled injuries through the month of November. He finishes his first regular season campaign in Eugene with 469 yards and five touchdowns, as well as 168 receiving yards and a pair of scoring grabs.

Tight end Jamari Johnson made a strong MVP case, as well. After being held catchless in the first half, Johnson caught two of six targets after the break, including a nine-yard touchdown.

Nov 28, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Brandon Smith breaks a tackle by Washington Huskies linebacker Jacob Manu at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But his highlight reel moment came with 1:09 to play when he connected with fellow tight end Kendre Harrison for a 10-yard trick play touchdown to tie the game up at 27 apiece.

Unfortunately for Oregon, placekicker Gage Hurych hit the left upright with the PAT, forcing overtime.

Wide receiver Dakorien Moore hauled in six catches for 67 yards and 97 all-purpose yards, while quarterback Dylan Raiola finished 21-of-35 for 214 yards and a touchdown.

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Nov. 28, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Cornerback Na'eem Offord and the Oregon Ducks warm up before facing the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Honorable Mentions

Inside Linebacker Devon Jackson, Cornerback Na’eem Offord and Outside Linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei

Oregon’s defense kept the Ducks in the game as the offense struggled to find its footing.

Senior inside linebacker Devon Jackson led all players with 11 tackles (six solo), including six on the opening drive. Jackson also added a sack and two tackles for loss.

Sophomore cornerback Na’eem Offord was a menacing figure in the Ducks’ secondary. The sophomore rang up seven tackles (five solo), half a tackle for loss and a pass breakup in the end zone on third down.

Nov. 28, 2026; in Eugene, Oregon; Oregon Ducks inside linebacker Dylan Williams hits Washington Huskies running back Jayden Limar at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Senior outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei recorded one sack to tie former Oregon Ducks outside linebacker Ernest Jones with 29 career sacks, leaving the senior half a sack shy of defensive end Nick Reed’s 29.5 sacks. He closed out his final game at Autzen Stadium with four tackles (three solo), a sack and tackle for loss.

All told, Oregon finished with six sacks versus Washington, to go along with 13 tackles for loss. STAR linebacker Carl Williams IV provided a key sack late in the fourth quarter to force a third-and-long and eventual Washington punt.

Nov. 28, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu snaps the ball versus the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The loss to the bitter rival Huskies eliminates Oregon from Big Ten Championship Game contention after a four-game win streak allowed the Ducks to climb back into the playoff picture. Now Lanning’s squad must wait to find out their postseason bowl game fate. The Oregon loss sends Indiana to the Big Ten Championship Game against UCLA held Dec. 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

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