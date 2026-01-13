NFL Draft Deadline Looms For Five Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks already received positive news that several key players will forgo the 2026 NFL Draft and return to Eugene for another season. Five players still haven’t officially announced their draft decisions, with the deadline of Wednesday, Jan. 14 approaching.

Coach Dan Lanning’s starting defensive line will skip out on the NFL Draft, which includes Bear Alexander, A’Mauri Washington, Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti. Offensive lineman Iapani “Poncho” Laloulu will also return.

Lanning is reloading his 2026 roster with transfer portal commitments, but fans wait to find out which 2025 stars will be back for the full roster to come into focus. There are cases both for and against the NFL Draft for each remaining decision.

Tight End Jamari Johnson

Jamari Johnson was behind Kenyon Sadiq in the tight end depth chart in 2025, but still caught the attention of scouts and fans. He was among the Ducks’ biggest standouts on offense during the College Football Playoffs, recording two touchdowns and 190 yards on nine receptions in three postseason games.

Johnson would be a coveted tight end if he ends up declaring for the draft this spring. Another season in Eugene, however, would allow him the chance to boost his draft stock even further and become one of the first tight ends off the board in 2027. Sadiq’s return to Oregon is unlikely, so Johnson would have a season as the No. 1 tight end in 2026.

Tight End Kenyon Sadiq

Sadiq recorded eight touchdowns and 560 receiving yards on 51 catches in 2025. He’s likely to become the first tight end off the board in 2026 after showing physical traits. His speed, blocking and ability to hurdle over defenders make him a difficult matchup for opposing defenses and showcase skills that arguably no other tight end in the draft has.

While he’s anticipated to get selected in the first or second round, Sadiq said after the Ducks’ semifinal loss to the Indiana Hoosiers that there’s “unfinished business” and that his decision is still up in the air.

Lanning added former five-star tight end Andrew Olesh via the transfer portal. The potential tight end room of Olesh, Johnson and incoming five-star Kendre Harrison makes Sadiq’s return appear far-fetched, but his postgame comments indicate that the door isn’t quite closed on his return yet.

Safety Dillon Thieneman

Dillon Thieneman arrived in Eugene as a transfer safety in 2025 and didn’t disappoint. He tallied 92 total tackles, a sack, five pass deflections and two interceptions. Thieneman provided several game-changing moments in his season with the Ducks, including a walk-off interception in double overtime at Penn State.

A potential return for Thieneman would be huge for Oregon, which could have a deep safety room. The Ducks are bringing in five-star Jett Washington and have Aaron Flowers, Peyton Woodyard and Trey McNutt returning. Minnesota transfer safety Koi Perich was also recently on a visit to Eugene.

Thieneman would give Oregon one of the best safety rooms in the nation if he returns. If he goes to the next level, he would likely be selected by the end of Day 2 of the NFL Draft as a top safety off the board.

Wide Receiver Evan Stewart

Ducks fans were thrilled when wide receiver Evan Stewart announced he’d return to Oregon for his final season in 2025. Stewart’s year ended up getting derailed by a torn patellar injury, however, and he never saw the field in 2025.

Stewart notched 48 receptions for 613 yards and five touchdowns in his first season in Eugene in 2024. He appeared to be trending toward a return to the field at the end of 2025, with appearances at the Ducks’ practices.

The wide receiver’s draft stock took a significant hit due to his injury and lack of time on the field in 2025. The Ducks are set to have a talented, but young, wide receiver room in 2026. If Stewart returns, he could raise his draft stock and provide the position with veteran leadership in one last season.

Quarterback Dante Moore

The NFL Draft decision for quarterback Dante Moore seemingly grows more complicated by the day with both Oregon and NFL fans awaiting his announcement.

Moore is widely predicted to be the No. 2 pick in the draft and go to the New York Jets if he declares. Moore threw for 30 touchdowns and 3,565 yards on 71.8 percent completion and added two rushing touchdowns in 2025.

Lanning added quarterback Dylan Raiola via the transfer portal on Monday. If Moore returns, Raiola could end up sitting for a year. If Moore heads to the NFL in 2026, the Ducks will a quarterback with a pair of seasons as a starter under his belt.

If Moore returns, the Ducks will have their starting quarterback and center offensive lineman in Laloulu back in 2026. Moore could have another opportunity to lead the program to potentially its first National Championship and have a chance at winning the Heisman Trophy if he comes back.