Oregon's Akili Smith Jr. Sparks Quarterback Buzz in Fall Camp

The Oregon Ducks just might have one of the most loaded quarterback rooms in the country. Led by Heisman hopeful Dante Moore, the Ducks have plenty of talent behind him, including Nebraska transfer Dylan Raiola and Oregon native Brock Thomas, who has quietly continued to make progress throughout the offseason.

Although a majority of the conversation surrounding Oregon’s quarterback room has centered on Moore and Raiola, another name not to ignore is Akili Smith Jr.

Combat Duck quarterback Akili Smith Jr. drops back to pass during the Oregon Spring Game. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Smith utilized a redshirt last season, which gave him an important first year to learn and develop within Oregon’s offense. He is not expected to challenge Moore for the starting job this season, but that does not mean his development should go unnoticed.

In a video released by Oregon, Smith is seen delivering a perfect throw to receiver Brady Bidwell during fall camp. It’s just one practice rep, but it gives fans a glimpse into the talent that has made Smith such an intriguing piece of Oregon’s quarterback room.

Smith has plenty of time to develop, and Oregon’s coaching staff has already seen significant progress from the spring to fall.

Quarterbacks Coach Koa Ka’ai Has Seen Akili Smith Jr. Take a Major Step

Combat Ducks quarterback Akili Smith Jr. carries the ball as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Specifically, Oregon quarterbacks coach Koa Ka’ai has been particularly complimentary of Smith’s development since the spring.

"I can't speak enough about how much KJ has grown from the spring to now. A lot of that is just playing within the confines of the system," Ka'ai said after Monday's practice. "We do a lot here schematically, and we give these guys a bunch of tools and things they can get to, but it's easy for a young kid to kind of get overwhelmed by that and go out there and everything is moving a million miles an hour."

"I think KJ has done a good job this fall of settling down, what does this play ask of me, and going out there and operating," Ka'ai said.

Being able to fit in and play within Oregon’s high-powered offense this early in his collegiate career is huge for the young playcaller.

Oregon quarterbacks coach Koa Ka'ai speaks to media on April 7, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The physical tools were never really the question. Smith was listed at 6-5, 231 pounds as a freshman. His size, mobility and arm strength have been viewed as some of his biggest strengths since his recruitment.

Ka’ai even identified Smith’s arm talent as among the best in Oregon’s quarterback room back in the spring.

"You want to talk about guys with the top arm talent in the room, KJ is probably atop of that," he said in the spring. "He's got all the intangibles. He's got the size. He's got the height. He's got the speed. He's got the arm strength."

Fall camp has provided Smith with the opportunity to show that those physical traits can translate into operating Oregon’s high-powered offense.

Where Akili Smith Jr. Fits in Oregon’s Quarterback Room

Oregon’s Akili Smith Jr., right, throws downfield during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Smith is a developmental piece of a crowded quarterback room. Oregon’s official 2026 roster lists Moore, Raiola, Thomas, Smith and several other quarterbacks. With that level of depth and experience, it makes it difficult for any young passer to immediately find a path to meaningful playing time.

Moore has already established himself as the starter. On top of that, Raiola and Thomas bring experience that Smith does not yet have.

That makes 2026 less about Smith forcing his way onto the field and more about building the case for what comes next.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks the field after the Ducks’ loss as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If he continues making the kind of progress Ka’ai described, the Ducks could eventually have a much more interesting decision on their hands. Moore’s future could extend to the NFL after this season, which could create an opening at the top of the depth chart in 2027. Smith still has plenty to prove before that becomes his opportunity, but Oregon has clearly seen enough to invest in his development.

There is also the matter of his name. Smith is the son of former Oregon quarterback Akili Smith Sr., who played for the Ducks in 1997 and 1998 before becoming the No. 3 overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft. That legacy brings obvious expectations, but the younger Smith’s development should be evaluated on what he does in Eugene rather than simply the name on his jersey.

Right now, the signs are encouraging. The arm talent has always been evident. The size is becoming even more imposing. Now, Smith is beginning to show the mental side of playing quarterback at Oregon.

If that development continues, the Ducks may be developing their next legitimate contender for the starting job.

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