How Oregon's Dan Lanning is Expected to Handle Tosh Lupoi's Potential Departure

The Oregon Ducks continue to undergo major changes on the coaching staff. After the Kentucky Wildcats hired Will Stein as their new head coach, the California Golden Bears are expected to add Tosh Lupoi, which means a new face at defensive coordinator for the Ducks.

Zach Dimmitt

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning before the game against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium.
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning before the game against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium.
The Oregon Ducks continue to undergo major changes on Dan Lanning's coaching staff before the start of the College Football Playoff.

After offensive coordinator Will Stein was hired as the new head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats, Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi is finalizing a deal to become the next head coach of the California Golden Bears, per reports from On3.

Stein will remain with the team for the College Football Playoff and it wouldn't be a surprise if the same goes for Lupoi. However, Lanning might have to find a new defensive coordinator for next season, but it appears the Ducks already have one lined up.

Oregon Ducks Promoting Chris Hampton

Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi
Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi directs his players during warmups before the Spring Game at Autzen in Eugene April 26, 2025

Per reports from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, Oregon is expected to name secondary coach and co-defensive coordinator Chris Hampton as the team's new defensive coordinator for the 2026 season if Lupoi is indeed hired by Cal.

Hampton, 39, is currently in his third season with Oregon after arriving to Eugene in 2023. He was previously the defensive coordinator at Tulane under Wille Fritz, who is now the head coach for the Houston Cougars.

A native of Memphis, TN, Hampton began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Arkansas State in 2008 before taking the same role at Georgia Tech. He then held assistant jobs at Central Arkansas, McNeese State and Duke. He played safety for the South Carolina Gamecocks for four years from 2004-07.

Chris Hampton Brings Right Approach to Oregon's Defense

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington.

While meeting with the media during fall camp prior to the start of the 2025 regular season, Hampton showed a humble approach, saying he shouldn't be getting all of the credit for the way the Ducks recruited on defense during the offseason.

"I don't think I (deserve) to get all the credit," Hampton said. "I think that ... a lot of guys that really don't get as much credit as they should. I get a lot of the credit because I'm a secondary coach, but ... there's so many guys who they work with me, and I think hopefully guys understand that I'm selfless and I don't have an ego. I hope I don't seem that way. AndI allow them to coach and listen to their opinions and their input, and we all team recruit, and I think we brought in some really good players, and now you just gotta play like it."

Hampton also talked about his confidence in the Oregon defense, particularly the secondary, which added some new faces over the summer.

"We've done a great job recruiting, I think everyone in the organization," Hampton said. "So we definitely look the part. We're not as experienced. I think everyone knows that, but we do have the height, the weight, the speed, we look the part. I think we've got all the talent to be a really good secondary."

Published
Zach Dimmitt is a beat reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. He also is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for NFL on SI sites like the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7

