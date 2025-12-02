How Oregon's Dan Lanning is Expected to Handle Tosh Lupoi's Potential Departure
The Oregon Ducks continue to undergo major changes on Dan Lanning's coaching staff before the start of the College Football Playoff.
After offensive coordinator Will Stein was hired as the new head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats, Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi is finalizing a deal to become the next head coach of the California Golden Bears, per reports from On3.
Stein will remain with the team for the College Football Playoff and it wouldn't be a surprise if the same goes for Lupoi. However, Lanning might have to find a new defensive coordinator for next season, but it appears the Ducks already have one lined up.
Oregon Ducks Promoting Chris Hampton
Per reports from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, Oregon is expected to name secondary coach and co-defensive coordinator Chris Hampton as the team's new defensive coordinator for the 2026 season if Lupoi is indeed hired by Cal.
Hampton, 39, is currently in his third season with Oregon after arriving to Eugene in 2023. He was previously the defensive coordinator at Tulane under Wille Fritz, who is now the head coach for the Houston Cougars.
A native of Memphis, TN, Hampton began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Arkansas State in 2008 before taking the same role at Georgia Tech. He then held assistant jobs at Central Arkansas, McNeese State and Duke. He played safety for the South Carolina Gamecocks for four years from 2004-07.
Chris Hampton Brings Right Approach to Oregon's Defense
While meeting with the media during fall camp prior to the start of the 2025 regular season, Hampton showed a humble approach, saying he shouldn't be getting all of the credit for the way the Ducks recruited on defense during the offseason.
"I don't think I (deserve) to get all the credit," Hampton said. "I think that ... a lot of guys that really don't get as much credit as they should. I get a lot of the credit because I'm a secondary coach, but ... there's so many guys who they work with me, and I think hopefully guys understand that I'm selfless and I don't have an ego. I hope I don't seem that way. AndI allow them to coach and listen to their opinions and their input, and we all team recruit, and I think we brought in some really good players, and now you just gotta play like it."
Hampton also talked about his confidence in the Oregon defense, particularly the secondary, which added some new faces over the summer.
"We've done a great job recruiting, I think everyone in the organization," Hampton said. "So we definitely look the part. We're not as experienced. I think everyone knows that, but we do have the height, the weight, the speed, we look the part. I think we've got all the talent to be a really good secondary."