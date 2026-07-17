Oregon Battling Kentucky, Will Stein for Four-Star Quarterback Recruit

The Oregon Ducks picked up a commitment in the 2027 recruiting cycle from five-star quarterback Will Mencl to set themselves up for long-term success at the position. Now, coach Dan Lanning and the program are already looking even further ahead at the 2028 recruiting class.

Oregon is in the mix for 2028 four-star quarterback Josiah Boyd, but competition is emerging from a familiar name.

Four-Star Quarterback Josiah Boyd’s Recruitment

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field before the game during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Boyd is the No. 2-ranked quarterback in the 2028 class, according to Rivals. The blue-chip recruit from Moreno Valley, California, is entering his junior season at Vista Del Lago with his college recruitment heating up.

Rivals’ Greg Biggins recently gave a 50 percent confidence for the Ducks to land Boyd, given that Oregon is his “dream school.” According to 247Sports, the Ducks extended an offer to Boyd back on May 1, 2026. The Ohio State Buckeyes continue to be another program contending for Boyd, per Rivals, but Biggins reported that Oregon’s biggest competition is currently the Kentucky Wildcats.

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Oregon Ducks’ Recruiting Battles

Dec 3, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head football coach Will Stein speaks during his introductory press conference at Nutter Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein exited Lanning’s staff to become the Wildcats’ coach after the College Football Playoff semifinals. Since then, he’s competed with the Ducks for more than one quarterback recruit.

Stein proved his ability to both coach and develop quarterbacks during his time in Eugene, where he coached Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel and Dante Moore. His track record and the program he’s building in Lexington seemingly appealed to 2027 four-star quarterback Jake Nawrot, who chose Kentucky over Oregon.

While Lanning ended up getting his quarterback in the 2027 class, he once again finds himself battling his former coordinator for a blue-chip recruit. If Boyd ends up going to Eugene, he’ll add to the Ducks’ depth at the quarterback position, but there will be plenty of competition to get on the field.

Oregon Ducks’ Quarterback Future

Fighting Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola warms up during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moore is expected to head to the NFL Draft after the 2026 season. Many expect Dylan Raiola, who transferred from the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the offseason, to take over the starting role in 2027. Raiola already has two years of starting experience under his belt and will have a year learning in the Ducks’ system.

After missing out on Nawrot, Lanning earned a five-star commitment from the top-ranked quarterback in the 2027 class, Will Mencl. Oregon fans and analysts predict Mencl to take the starting role after Moore and Raiola both exit the program, potentially becoming a starter in 2028.

If Boyd does commitment to Oregon, he likely wouldn’t enter the fold until after Moore and Raiola are both out of the picture. Mencl is expected to still be a part of the Oregon quarterback room, plus Lanning has shown to take a liking to transfer quarterbacks during his time as coach. Boyd would face stiff competition to earn a formidable role, especially as an underclassman.

But current Oregon quarterbacks Moore and Raiola are examples of players who have jumped at the opportunity to let the quarterback competition elevate their development, not hinder it. If Lanning can land another blue-chip recruit, he’ll lock in the quarterback competition multiple years out.

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