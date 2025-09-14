Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Details Relationship With Denver Quarterback Bo Nix
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix and Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning have a unique relationship.
Lanning detailed how lucky the 1-0 Broncos are to have Nix as their starting quarterback, after he became a Heisman Trophy finalist and left Oregon as the program’s all-time leader in completion percentage.
Nix was ranked as the "worst" NFL starting quarterback before the 2024 season began by PFF but Lanning is not surprised to see Nix thrive in the NFL and prove those doubters wrong.
"Yeah, I still talk to Bo (Nix) regularly," Lanning said. "I'm really proud of what he's doing at the second level."
Nix surprised many when he led the Broncos to the NFL playoffs, dazzling with 3,775 passing yards and 29 touchdowns in his rookie season. Nix also led all rookie quarterbacks in passing yards and passing touchdowns last season. Lanning was not shocked.
"I'm not surprised at all at the success he's had. It's hard for me to follow him at times because of our schedules and how busy it is, but it's great to be able to stay in touch. You guys are lucky to have an unbelievable leader and a great person there in Denver," Lanning continued.
After two seasons coaching Nix at Oregon, Lanning traveled to be in attendance for Nix's NFL Draft party. Lanning and the family celebrated as Nix was picked in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft by coach Sean Payton's Broncos.
Fast forward to 2025 and Nix has been picked as an NFL MVP dark horse candidate among other second-year quarterbacks in the league.
Nix's Impact on Oregon's program, Recruiting
Nix joins Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert as the two former Oregon quarterbacks currently starting in the NFL. Nix, Herbert, Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota and Cleveland Browns rookie Dillon Gabriel are the four Oregon quarterbacks in the league.
For Ducks fans, it's exciting to see another Oregon quarterback shine in the NFL. For Lanning, Oregon's success with quarterbacks in the NFL has undoubtedly boosted his ability to recruit the best talent in the country.
In April, Nix and Herbert traveled to Eugene to attended Oregon's 2025 Pro Day and support their former teammates and siblings Patrick Herbert and Tez Johnson.
"I would say proof's in the pudding, right? And you look around here, if you're a great quarterback and you come to the University of Oregon, you've got a chance to have a lot of success. A chance to go perform in pro days, get drafted high, and go have the opportunity to play in the NFL," Lanning said after the cool moment.
Lanning, who was born in Kansas City, Missouri, is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but loves to cheer on his former players in the NFL.
Nix and the Broncos in 2025
Nix and the Broncos beat the Tennessee Titans in week 1 NFL action but questions are being raised about Nix's "lackluster" performance. Nix finished with 176 passing yards and a touchdown on 40 attempts, with two interceptions and a lost fumble. Nix looks to right the ship in week 2 on the road vs. the 1-0 Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1:05 p.m. PT.
Last month, Nix shared something Lanning told him that he still thinks about.
“My coach at Oregon, coach Lanning, used to tell us, ‘It’s all about the illusion of choice,’” Nix said. “People think they have a choice in life, but they really don’t.”
“There is no choice. You do it, or I guess you get left behind,” Nix said. “It doesn’t matter if I wanted to be doing this or not. I’m doing it.”
It's clear that Lanning and Nix have a cool relationship as both look to dominate in 2025.