Why Bo Nix's NFL Journey Matters for Oregon Ducks' Quarterback Reputation
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix entered his second season in the NFL after an impressive rookie year with the Denver Broncos. In his 2025 season debut, Nix led the Broncos to a 20-12 win over the Tennessee Titans, but Nix's struggles embodied the proverbial "sophomore slump."
Bo Nix Struggles Against Tennessee
The young Denver quarterback turned the ball over three times against Tennessee with two interceptions and a fumble. Nix threw one touchdown pass and 176 passing yards, completing 25 of 40 attempts. Despite his turnover-filled performance, Nix and the Broncos got the win over the Titans.
Nix joins Los Angeles Chargers signal-caller Justin Herbert as the two former Oregon quarterbacks currently starting in the NFL. Nix, Herbert, and Cleveland Browns rookie Dillon Gabriel are the Ducks' chances to make waves at the most important position in football.
After the Broncos' win, Denver coach Sean Payton was asked to analyze the growth he's seen from Nix in year one compared to year two.
"We're not going to have a growth meter each week, you know in year two. He's in his second year, I love the player. I get a chance to see him every day. he can be a huge reason why we win gams, and so we're not going to have that weekly meter," Payton said
After leading Denver to the postseason as a rookie, can Nix make a run in his sophomore season?
Oregon Ducks' NFL Quarterback Reputation
After Herbert picked up a division win over the Kansas City Chiefs in primetime on Friday night , Nix picked up a gritty win for Denver.
It's easy to overreact to week 1, but Nix and the Broncos faced a talented defensive front in the Titans and still did enough to get the win. While Nix struggled, Denver's defense looked the part against Tennessee, and there is reason for optimism surrounding the 2025 Broncos.
Both Herbert and Nix suffered early exits in the 2024 playoffs, leaving Oregon fans without much rooting interest deep into the postseason. It's early, but both Nix and Herbert's teams are expected to be playoff contenders out of the AFC West.
Under Oregon coach Dan Lanning, the Ducks have had back-to-back finalists for the Heisman Trophy in Nix and Gabriel. Washington quarterback Marcus Mariota won the prestigious award in 2014, but he is now in a backup role to Commanders star Jayden Daniels.
Herbert became the first Duck to ever win AP Offensive Rookie of the Year in the NFL, but Oregon's quarterback reputation is in need of some playoff success. A Super Bowl from Nix or Herbert would be the ultimate stamp of approval.