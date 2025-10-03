Ducks Digest

Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Describes How Ducks Are Attacking Bye Week

The No. 2 Oregon Ducks football team put the nation on notice after taking down No. 7 Penn State at Beaver Stadium, but now the Ducks' get to enjoy a week 6 bye week - which coach Dan Lanning believes is coming at the right time.

Mario Nordi

In this story:

The No. 2 Oregon Ducks remain undefeated after a heavy weight bout against No. 7 Penn State that had double overtime going long into the night at Beaver Stadium. The Ducks' came out on top 30-24 on Sept. 28, but a trip across the country is nothing easy for a program.

After a long weekend of traveling, and a long night pulling off a gritty win in one the most intense and exhausting environments in college football, there's no doubt that Oregon is excited to have their bye week at a near perfect moment.

Lanning Addresses Bye Week

On Oct. 1 coach Dan Lanning spoke to the media for what is planned to be his only bye week availability. Lanning seemed pleased with the fact his time is having it's first bye week after such an exhausting game.

"In a lot of ways it fell in the right spot for us. I felt like we just played one of our most physical games, so the recovery piece is really huge for us," Lanning said. "This bye week, I've set it up differently from how I have in the past based on recovery and time for out guys."

During 2024's perfect regular season the Ducks' first bye week came during week 4, and it's second after that wasn't until week 13, but this year the second break for the Ducks' comes at a more balanced time during week 10.

After the Ducks' rest and recover during week 6 it will play three games in a row before yet another bye week break, and then it will close out the regular season with four games in a row--which could be a difference maker when it comes to how the Ducks' perform in the post season.

Having more consistent amount of games in between bye weeks could huge for the teams overall health, and momentum as it approaches the post season aspiration the program has.

School Is Still A Priority

After touching on the team's goals from an on field perspective, Lanning shed light on that fact that performance in the classroom is still a priority in his program, and the bye week has made it easier for his athletes.

"It's also the beginning of school for our guys," Lanning continued. "It's a great time for us to be able to start school in a unique time where it doesn't necessarily affect us in the middle of a game week, so our guys can really attack the classroom the way they need to be able to attack the classroom."

The first day of school at the University of Oregon was on Sept. 29. which also marked a start to the Ducks' week 6 bye week. It truly couldn't have been at a better time, if it were a week earlier the team would be starting school while simultaneously preparing for it's toughest game of the year.

Now the Ducks' are having a cleaner transition into classes, and ample time to rest and recover before it hosts a top 10 matchup with all of it's students finally back on campus.

Oregon will host the No. 8 Indiana Hoosiers on Oct. 11 at 12:30 PM PST at Autzen Stadium.

MARIO NORDI

Mario Nordi is contributor for Oregon Ducks on SI. Originally from University Place, Washington, Mario is in his Senior year in the Journalism and Communication School at the University of Oregon. Mario has written for KWVA Sports covering UO Women’s Volleyball, Men’s/Women’s Basketball, and Men’s Tennis. He has done live sideline reporting for Big Ten Plus during the Oregon Women’s basketball season with his live post game interviews featured across the Big Ten’s platforms. Prior to his career as a sports journalist, Mario played high school basketball and was a part of the 2022 4A State Title winning team in Washington St.

