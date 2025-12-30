Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Could Hit Big With Another Transfer Quarterback

The Oregon Ducks might lose quarterback Dante Moore to the NFL Draft after this season. This opens up the possibility that the Ducks' starting quarterback next season could again be a player added from the transfer portal. Arizona State quarterback and West Linn, Oregon-native Sam Leavitt could return to his home state next season to play for the Ducks.

According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Oregon has emerged as one of the four schools that are being linked to add Leavitt this offseason. Indiana, Miami, and LSU are among the others that are interested in adding Leavitt to their roster.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Arizona State quarterback has two seasons of eligibility remaining and the potential to make a major impact wherever he decides to transfer. In two seasons with Arizona State, Leavitt threw for 4,513 yards, 34 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

In 2024, Leavitt, alongside star running back Cam Skattebo, helped lead the Sun Devils to their first Big 12 championship win and an appearance in the College Football Playoff, where they fell 39-31 in a double overtime Peach Bowl thriller.

What Would It Take For Oregon To Add Leavitt?

ASU Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles out of the backfield against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Leavitt is one of the top quarterbacks who is currently expected to enter the transfer portal this offseason. Players can’t officially enter their name into the transfer portal until Jan. 2; however, several players have announced their intentions to switch schools.

Whoever lands Leavitt this offseason will need to pay a decent amount for the Sun Devils' star quarterback. Leavitt’s projected NIL value is $2.4 million, according to On3. Among the schools interested in Leavitt, Oregon would be willing to pay for him if the Ducks believe he is their quarterback of the future after Moore's departure to the NFL.

Why Leavitt Would Be Great Transfer Addition For Oregon

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Moore’s success at Oregon as a transfer quarterback is one of the reasons why Leavitt may decide to join the Ducks this offseason. After struggling to start his college career with UCLA, Moore has developed into a potential No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick under coach Dan Lanning and offensive coordinator Will Stein.

Following playing backup to former Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Moore has put together a phenomenal season as the Ducks’ dreams of winning their first national championship in school history are still alive. Entering Oregon’s CFP Quarterfinal matchup at the Orange Bowl against the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders, Moore has thrown for 3,046 yards, 28 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

Leavitt could follow in Moore's footsteps, as he has shown great potential during his two seasons at Arizona State. Playing under Lanning at Oregon will allow Leavitt to thrive and take his talents to the next level. As a recruit, Leavitt was never offered by Oregon, as he committed to Michigan State over Washington State, Washington, and Florida State.

His growth as a quarterback during his one season at Michigan State and two with Arizona State, however, has made him a top quarterback prospect who would be a massive addition to Oregon’s offense next season. The opportunity to return home to Oregon gives the Ducks an advantage over the other schools pursuing him. Eugene is less than two hours away from Leavitt’s hometown of West Linn, Oregon.

Lanning has had major success with transfer quarterbacks in Eugene. Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel and Dante Moore all made drastic statistical improvements after joining the Ducks, with Nix and Gabriel becoming Heisman finalists and Moore currently leading the team to a deep postseason run.

