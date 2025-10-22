Ducks Digest

What Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Said Before Pivotal Wisconsin Game

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning spoke about the veteran leadership of Noah Whittington and linebacker Teitum Tuioti ahead of the team's matchup with the Wisconsin Badgers. While many veterans are impact players, how are true freshmen Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. earning the coaching staff's trust?

Lily Crane

Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Wisconsin Badgers are set to come to Eugene to face off against the No. 6 Oregon Ducks in week 9. Oregon has its eyes set on beginning a new winning streak at Autzen Stadium and keeping its College Football Playoff hopes alive.

The Ducks responded to their first loss of the season against the Indiana Hoosiers in week 7 with a win against Rutgers in New Jersey. Coach Dan Lanning addressed in his Monday press conference how (and why) the Oregon lineup changed in the past week.

Lanning made it clear earlier in the week that game-day snaps are earned in practice. In his final media appearance before facing Wisconsin, the Ducks’ coach spoke about how veteran players like Noah Whittington and Teitum Tuioti are leading the program on and off the field.

What Lanning Said

Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Opening Statement:

“Good opportunity to attack today, right? They do some challenging stuff on third down. It's good to be able to expose our guys to some of that.”

Running Back Noah Whittington’s Importance To The Program:

Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington (6) scores a rushing touchdown during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

“He's an unbelievable leader. I think I said that before. If I haven't, I certainly should have. His play is one thing, but you can separate that from what kind of leader he is. If he ever wants to be, he’d make an unbelievable coach someday. Always has the right demeanor when he steps on the field. Plays with level of toughness, just a really impressive young man.”

Teitum Tuioti’s Impact On Defense:

“Teitum never gets enough credit, man. He's an unbelievable player, big-time guy for us on the edge, always does his job, really takes the time and effort to know he's in the right spot on film. But he's one of those guys that we trust when he's out there on the field for us.”

What Jordon Davison And Dierre Hill Jr. Bring That Earned Them Trust As True Freshmen:

Oregon running back Jordon Davison carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Just the execution in practice. When you see guys do it at a high level in practice and play with speed, do the job the right way, that allows you to say, okay, I can go see this guy on the field. But for every one of our guys that touch the field, it’s got to show up in practice first, and it shows up in practice for both those guys.”

Linebacker Dylan Williams’ Return From Injury:

“Improving, consistently improving. And he brings in energy and enthusiasm when he steps on the field. You know, he wants to do right and works really hard to do right for his team. So, I think he's a really good player.”

Backfield Chemistry Between Freshmen Davison and Hill:

Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. attempts to break a tackle by Montana State defensive back Bryant Meredith as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Seems like they really like each other on the field. Seems like they got an awesome relationship, which is huge.”

Short-Yardage Run Defense:

“I think it's one of the hardest things in football to stop people when it's third-and-one, fourth-and-one. So more importantly, avoid getting there, right? But it's a challenge.”

If There Were Big Lessons From The Bounce-Back Win:

“No. A bunch of small lessons, but no big ones.”

Lily Crane
LILY CRANE

Lily Crane a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Before attending the University of Oregon Journalism School of Communications, she grew up in Grants Pass, Oregon. She previously spent three years covering Ducks sports for the University of Oregon's student newspaper, The Daily Emerald. Lily's also a play-by-play broadcaster for Big Ten Plus and the student radio station, KWVA 88.1 FM Eugene. She became the first woman in KWVA Sports history to be the primary voice of a team when she called Oregon soccer in 2024. Her voice has been heard over the airwaves calling various sports for Oregon, Bushnell University and Thurston High School athletics.

