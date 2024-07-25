Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Wants Giant Inflatable Duck At Away Games
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning is entering the Big Ten Conference with a bang. After a giant inflatable Duck floated the Indianapolis River on Tuesday, coach Lanning, quarterback Dillon Gabriel, tight end Terrance Ferguson and linebacker Jeffrey Bassa took the podium on Thursday.
Coach Lanning took his opportunity to express what makes Oregon "mighty" and different from other teams in the Big Ten.
"We're mighty different in a lot of ways," Lanning said. "We're mighty different when it comes to the jerseys that we might wear or the facilities that we get to play in. We've always been on the cutting edge of everything we do..."
"I hope we get to take that big floating duck to all our away games. We're innovative," Coach Lanning continued.
Can you imagine the inflatable Duck floating around the Washington Huskies' Husky Stadium in Seattle? How about lakefront Northwestern with their temporary stadium next season?
The Ducks are different. The national brand is catching a lot of eyeballs, as is Lanning's 2025 recruiting class, which is top-5 in the country and Oregon's 2024 transfer portal class, ranked best in the Big Ten conference.
Entering his third season at the helm, coach Lanning certainly has the support and respect from his team.
Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher chuckled as he describes coach Lanning as “psycho in his own way.”
“Lanning is a great coach and cares about his players,” Boettcher told Oregon SI’s Bri Amaranthus. “He has this like, I don't want to say psychotic, but it's almost like psychotic edge to him that makes him so fun to be around.”
Coach Lanning has led the Ducks to immense success during his two seasons as head coach. Coach Lanning's 22-5 record and two bowl game victories are a product of the old adage, practice makes perfect.
"It's so competitive (at practice)," Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson told Amaranthus. "You would think we're out there in a national championship game playing against whoever - we're so intense at practice."
A Big Ten title, trip to the College Football Playoff and a National Championship are the goal. But first the Ducks will wrap up in Indianapolis and head back to Eugene for Oregon football fall camp, which begins next week.