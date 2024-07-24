Oregon Ducks 4-Star Receiver Commit Flipping To Nebraska Cornhuskers?
Oregon Ducks Football has been dominating recruiting, but could that dominance slip a bit?
The Ducks have the No. 5 class of 2025 commits from 247Sports Composite. That includes a pair of five-stars, 13 four-stars, and a three-star recruit. One of those four-star wide receivers, though, could be headed elsewhere.
Wide receiver Isaiah Mozee committed to Oreogn coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks back in April. He is among four wideouts in the class, behind five-stars Dakorien Moore and Dallas Wilson and four-star Cooper Perry.
"It feels like home me every time I am out there," Mozee told On3. "I like the direction Oregon is going. Dan has done a great job with the program. I’ve known Dan for a long time so that relationship is a huge factor!"
But Mozee's future might not be Oregon green and yellow; it could be scarlet and cream.
The Lees Summit, Missouri, product is set to visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers this weekend. He visited Lincoln last month, but that was before his dad was hired by the Big Red.
Jamar Mozee joins coach Matt Rhule as a senior football assistant. With new rule changes, staff beyond the 10 assistants are allowed to be more active with players in practices and during games.
That change will be a boost to Rhule and company, especially with Mozee. Before a brief stint with Gus Malzahn at UCF, the elder Mozee was the winningest coach in Lee's Summit North history, amassing a 64-35 record form 2015-23 while taking the Broncos to four conference championships and Missouri Class 6 semifinals twice.
The addition of coach Mozee could mean WR Mozee has a change of heart in where he wants to go to school.
There could also be more opportunity for the younger Mozee to play sooner in Lincoln.
Oregon is stacked at the wideout position, and has the three higher rated WRs in the class already. Nebraska has some good talent in the room with underclassmen like Jaylen Lloyd, Malachai Coleman, and Dae'vonn Hall, but the 2025 class currently contains just one commit, a three-star out of Kansas.
Plus, the Huskers did add five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, who is expected to take the reins as a true freshman this fall. Is he Dillon Gabriel, Dante Moore, or anyone else on the Duck depth chart? Probably not, or at least not yet, but a young QB to grow with could be appealing, along with the other factors of earlier playing time and having Dad there as well.
Will Mozee flip to Nebraska? We'll have to wait and see. If he doesn't, Oregon has a strong incoming class and won't miss a beat. If he does, Oregon still has a strong incoming class and won't miss a beat.