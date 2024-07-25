Multiple Five-Star Recruits Set To Attend Oregon Ducks Football Saturday Camp
Several five-star prospects in the 2025 and 2026 recruiting class will be making their way to Eugene this weekend for the Oregon Ducks' annual Saturday Night Live Camp at Autzen Stadium.
Na'eem Offord is the No.2 ranked cornerback in the 2025 recruiting class and hails from Parker in Birmingham, Alabama. He's currently committed to Ohio State but could very well switch after this trip. Offord is highly leaning towards decommitting and choosing between Auburn and Oregon.
"Na'eem Offord's functional athleticism, smooth movement skills, elite change of direction and playmaking ability on Friday nights reminds us of Stephon Gilmore. Both are similar from a size and athleticism perspective at the same stage. Gilmore played a bunch of quarterback at the high school level, while Offord is used as a defensive back and versatile offensive threat, lining up at multiple positions on that side of the ball."- On3 on Na'eem Offord
The 2025 athlete Michael Terry III comes out of Alamo Heights in San Antonio, Texas. He's also expected to visit Texas this week. It would appear Oregon and Texas are battling for the commitment of the nation's No. 20 overall recruit in his class.
Wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. out of Mater Dei High School is the nation's No. 2 overall prospect in the in the 2026 recruiting class. He's committed to Ohio State but the fact he's still visiting other schools shows that his recruitment is still very much open.
Henry checks off every box you want to see in a next level receiver. In fact, despite not playing a ‘premium’ position from an NFL Draft standpoint, he’s good enough to warrant consideration as the top overall recruit in the ’26 class, much like Jeremiah Smith was in the class of ’24. At close to 6-6 and 195 pounds, Henry is one of the longest receivers in the ’26 class but has surprisingly agility and lateral quickness. He’s explosive out of the gate, can stop and start on a dime, change direction and obviously has that huge catch radius. He has the long speed to stretch the field and hit the home run but the size and sure handedness to be a go to guy on key third down situations. He’s dominant in the air on jump balls and as he fills out some and he gains strength, his game will take off to another level.- 247 Sports on Chris Henry Jr.
2026's Kendre Harrison is the nation's No. 1 tight end prospect and a four-star power forward out of Reidsville, North Carolina. He's down to six schools: North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, Florida State, Penn State, and Miami.
More five-star Oregon Ducks prospects are expected to be in attendance and the list is continuously being added to as this is considered an unofficial visit for the recruits. The event takes place this Saturday, July 27th at 5 p.m. PT. It's free and open to the public.