Oregon Football Recruiting: Ducks Look To Flip Quarterback From TCU?
EUGENE - After losing four-star quarterback prospect Keelon Russell to the University of Alabama, Oregon football coach Dan Lanning, and his staff are looking to flip TCU commit Ty Hawkins to the University of Oregon's football program.
Keelon Russell, who initially committed to SMU on September 21st, 2023, was a target for Oregon as it is looking to expand its 2025 recruiting class. However, the Ducks lost the battle to Alabama for the top-100 quarterback on June 4th when Russell flipped his commitment to the University of Alabama.
Although the Ducks missed out on landing Russell, Oregon is contending for another top quarterback prospect: Ty Hawkins.
Hawkins, a four-star quarterback out of San Antonio, Texas, committed to the Horned Frogs of TCU on June 24th of last year. However, according to Chad Simmons of On3, Oregon is looking to flip Hawkins from TCU. Hawkins is reportedly planning to visit the Ducks in Eugene.
The highly coveted quarterback is ranked as the No. 159 prospect overall and the No. 13 quarterback in the class of 2025 by the industry composite boards. Hawkins is also the No. 27 player in the state of Texas.
His outstanding high school performances earned Hawkins an Elite 11 Finals selection.
The 2024 Elite 11 finals will feature 20 of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 graduating class, providing training and competition for the nation's most dominant quarterback prospects.
Hawkins will compete at the finals alongside Oregon commit Akili Smith Jr. The Elite 11 Finals will take place June 18th-20th in Los Angeles, California.
The Oregon Ducks are not the only team vying for Hawkins' commitment. SMU is also making strides toward the TCU quarterback. On3's Simmons reported that Hawkins also plans to visit SMU alongside Oregon.
A commitment from Hawkins could boost the Ducks’ 2025 recruiting class and further prove the University of Oregon as a top destination for the nation's best quarterbacks.