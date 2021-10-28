Keys to the Game: Defense

Oregon’s defense is as healthy as it’s been so far this season and it showed last week vs. UCLA once they got their legs underneath them. Kayvon Thibodeaux wreaked havoc in the backfield and we saw others join in on the fun to make it a long day for Dorian Thompson-Robinson. When KT is at his best it allows everyone else to play free and be more confident in one another.

The group seems to be playing more as one now than ever before, which can be attributed in part to being near full strength.

Here’s what Tim DeRuyter's defense needs to do to continue that against Colorado.

1. Pass rush picks up where it left off

Thibodeaux did it all and more vs. UCLA and he will likely continue that as the season goes along because he's just that good. But what he’s also allowed is for others like Brandon Dorlus and Bradyn Swinson to get involved. With offense's keying in on Thibodeaux, it often times yields better matchups for these two to get into the backfield.

It was a simply elite performance from the Oregon pass rush against an incredibly mobile quarterback in Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Now, I'll look for consistency. Can the Ducks continue that against a reeling offensive front they should dominate?

2. Play a full 60-minute game

Oregon’s defense is so close to turning the corner and becoming one of the best defenses in the Pac-12. They've shown long flashes where they can force three-and-outs from great offenses for quarters at a time.

Well, now it’s time to hold a poor offense at bay for a full 60 minutes. Oregon clearly has the matchup advantages to make it happen, and the expectation is for them to dominate this game. Now it’s time to see that manifested instead of just seeing the talent advantage on paper.

3. Limit penalties

Yes, it seems this is in the keys to the game every single week now. That's because it continues to be an issue. At key points in the game, there are holding or personal foul penalties that keep drives alive and give offenses second chances.

When you're going up against the elite competition in the future the Ducks won’t be able to get away with that and Oregon needs to play cleaner and more disciplined football if it wants to reach its full potential.

Keys to the game: Offense

