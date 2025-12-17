JMU Quarterback Alonza Barnett III Breaks Down Oregon Ducks Defense

At the start of the 2025 season for the James Madison Dukes, redshirt junior Alonza Barnett III split time with redshirt senior backup quarterback Matthew Sluka after tearing his ACL in the regular season finale of 2024. He would eventually earn the full-time starting job back after the first two games.

In 13 starts for the Dukes, Barnett III threw for 2,533 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and eight interceptions on a 59.9 completion rate.

Although he was far from perfect in the Sun Belt Conference championship game versus the Troy Trojans, Barnett III found ways to put his team in a winning position, drive after drive, in the 31-14 outcome. He was great in scramble situations out of the pocket, making nothing into something with his 85 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on 12 carries.

In terms of defense and the challenges that the Oregon Ducks now present in the first round of the College Football Playoff, Barnett III laid it all out there when speaking to the media on Monday, Dec. 15, leading up to the biggest game of his career.

"They're a college football playoff defense, and I wouldn't expect anything else from them. When you look at the front four, they're huge," Barnett III said. "They're dancing bears, as I've referred to them. They're big guys that can move, and they play well. They get after the pass rusher, and they're aggressive. We move that to the linebackers. They're really savvy. They're big."

Oregon's defense ranks in multiple categories across the sport of college football:

No. 3 least passing yards allowed per game: 144.3 yards per game

No. 4 team passing efficiency defense: 100.96

No. 4 total defense: 251.6 yards per game

No. 20 rushing defense: 107.2 yards per game

No. 28 defensive third-down conversion percentage: 34.6 percent

Junior safety Dillon Thieneman and freshman cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. in the Ducks' secondary are especially up for the challenge that Barnett III presents with his arm.

"They (cornerbacks) do a good job playing in space and kind of maximizing their zone integrity. They look really comfortable out there in one-on-one situations. And I believe the same thing is to be said about the safeties. They do a good job playing in their zone of responsibility. When they have to play man-to-man, they're really solid. So they're a really good defense," Barnett III continued.

Alonza Barnett III On Oregon Being Favorite Team During Childhood

Barnett III revealed that he grew up loving Oregon thanks to its connection with Nike and household-name athletes coming through the program.

"I think if you were to ask everybody on this team, this generation, this era, who was your favorite football team growing up? People probably say Oregon. They had the flashy jerseys, Marcus Mariota, Darren Thomas, Devin Carrington, Kenjon Barner. I was one of those kids who grew up watching Oregon. And so these are the environments that you dream of playing in, and if you are who you say you are, you can't shut down when the lights are bright."

James Madison wouldn't have won the Sun Belt title and a bid into the College Football Playoff as a No. 12 seed without the hard work and effort from Barnett III. The Dukes travel to Eugene on Saturday, Dec. 20, to take on the Dukes at Autzen Stadium at 4:30 p.m. PT on TNT/HBO Max.

The Ducks cannot overlook Barnett III, who has proved his grit and determination with his injury recovery from last season. He's been one of the more underrated quarterbacks in the FBS after competing on the Group of Five level and being named the 2025 Sun Belt Player of the Year.