4-Star Anthony Jones Makes Recruiting Decision Between Oregon And Wisconsin

Defensive line recruit Anthony Jones, a four-star prospect, entered National Signing Day uncommitted with just two schools in consideration. He did not wait long to make his decision official, choosing to sign with the Oregon Ducks bright and early in the morning. It’s a major win for head coach Dan Lanning and his staff, as the talented prospect adds a key piece to Oregon’s roster.

Anthony Jones Signs With Oregon

Jones is finally putting his recruitment to rest after having one of the more interesting, yet intriguing recruitments and final two, as he opted to announce his signing to the Ducks over the Wisconsin Badgers, who both made a major push for the defensive lineman out of the state of California.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during the head coaches’ press conference ahead of the Peach Bowl at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia, on Jan. 8, 2026. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jones spent time committed to the UCLA Bruins, but would later back off his commitment to the Bruins. His original top schools consisted of the Tennessee Volunteers, Washington Huskies, and the UCLA Bruins, but that wouldn't be the end game for him, as he decided to visit the Ducks before announcing he would be committing and signing with the Ducks.

MORE: Oregon Ducks Land Another Big Recruiting Commitment

MORE: Deion Sanders' Former Running Back Simeon Price Might Be Exactly What Oregon Needs

MORE: Oregon Ducks Land Elite Offensive Line Recruit Over USC, Washington

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

This is a major addition as the Ducks are landing a guy who can play both EDGE and on the interior of the defensive line, but judging by his size and what the Ducks could use it seems that this staff will likely play him on the interior of the line, which is an easier frame to build towards compared to being an EDGE. This will allow him to see the field quicker than the EDGE position.

Dec 31, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during the Rose Bowl head coaches press conference at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jones finished his season with three sacks, which is solid for an interior defensive lineman. Jones is also looking to improve with his hand placement, along with his strength, which will help lead to more production in a 12+ game season with the Ducks in Eugene, Oregon.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; An Oregon Ducks flag waves during the second quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Jones isn't the first person in the class with his name to join the Oregon program, as he is following behind Anthony "Tank" Jones, who has already signed and is a five-star defensive prospect. In this case, the prospect that they have just landed is Anthony "Poppa" Jones, who is now set to make some noise in the Oregon green. This is a huge addition for the Ducks late in the 2026 cycle as Oregon's defense looks to continue its dominance.

The Oregon Ducks' 2026 recruiting class currently ranks No. 3 nationally and No. 2 in the Big Ten Conference. USC has the No. 1 ranked 2026 recruiting class while Notre Dame has the No. 2 ranked class in the country.

Oregon has 22 total commits that includes: four five-stars recruits, 12 four-star recruits and six three-star recruits.

Oregon's highly-anticipated five star commits are: offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho, tight end Kendre' Harrison, safety Jett Washington and receiver Jalen Lott.

Recommended Articles