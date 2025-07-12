The Oregon Duck Mascot Spends a Day At the Big Ten Network Offices
A consistent crowd pleaser for college football fans, the Oregon Duck mascot is back to his regular shenanigans at the Big Ten Network headquarters in Chicago, Illinois this weekend.
The feathered football figure was the subject of several videos posted to the Big Ten Networks' "X" (formerly Twitter) account alongside other Big Ten mascots.
The media blitz of mascots kicked off Friday morning with a video of The Duck attempting to take Chicago public transit to the Big Ten Network offices. In the 16 second clip, the mallard pushes through the transit turnstiles and rushes after a departing train, with the caption from the network stating, "He’ll catch the next one."
The network also posted a video of The Duck, Brutus Buckeye of Ohio State, and Sparty from Michigan State. In the office video, the Duck appears to be checking statistics about the Iowa Hawkeyes as well as participating in a Zoom meeting with two other attendees. The Ducks' Zoom camera was off, with the name "Jimmy Mullaney" as his sign in name (likely one of the Big Ten media employees behind the making of the video).
Brutus Buckeye posed for the vide in Big Ten Studio Host Dave Revsine's office, as he watched a trailer for EA Sports College Football 26.
Another video posted to the Big Ten Network's page also included The Duck and Northwestern's Willie the Wildcat playing chess against Purdue's Purdue Pete and Washington's Harry the Husky. In the video, the chess match turn awry as each mascot inserts their own quirks. The Duck finally ends the match by knocking over Harry and Pete's pieces.
Posts from the network about the mascots are still ongoing, and will likely continue to prominently feature The Duck. Since joining the conference, The Duck has made a splash. The mascot's tour of each Big Ten university as a welcome party for Oregon garnered mixed reactions across the country, and even became a point of discussion when The Duck joined the Pat McAfee show during his road trip.
Even in the Big Ten's infamous map commercial, The Duck stands tall among the rest of Oregon's iconography during their section of the ad.
Not to mention, the feathered water fowl also made a love proposal on College Gameday for actress Sydney Sweeney, which the starlet replied to.
The Duck also made a big splash (literally) during Oregon's first Big Ten media days. Towering on top of Indiana's White River in Indianapolis for the event, a 65-foot-tall inflatable version of the mascot made a big statement about Oregon's entry into the conference.
“Oregon is always ready to make a big splash and is consistently innovative with their marketing, and we wanted to do something that would turn heads," said Jacobi Mehringer and Andrew Chhour of Oregon-based ad agency Wieden + Kennedy, the minds behind the giant Duck.
The Duck also posted an additional photo on his "X" page to his roughly 144,000 followers (the second highest mascot follower count in the Big Ten behind Brutus Buckeyes' roughly 209,000 followers) showing himself taking in some sun rays on a duck floatie.
Whether causing chaos or soaking in the sun, The Duck won't let college football fans forget about him in the off season.