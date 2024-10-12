Oregon Duck Mascot, Actress Sydney Sweeney: What Is Going On Via Instagram?
The Oregon Ducks crowd was rocking Saturday morning on campus in front Lillis as the Ducks hosted ESPN’s College Gameday show. No. 3 ranked Oregon hosts No. 2 Ohio State in a highly anticipated Big Ten matchup.
The Oregon Duck, as usual, made his presence felt on set. The Duck held up a sign that read “Sydney Sweeney, call me back.” Sweeney went on Instagram to respond to the Duck.
Sydney Sweeney Responds to Oregon Duck
Sydney Sweeney is one of the top-trending actresses across the media and television world. Since starring in the show “Euphoria,” Sweeney has turned into a household name. The Oregon Duck decided to take advantage of being on national television to relay a message in hopes Sweeney would see it. It worked.
The Duck had a sign that read “Sydney Sweeney, call me back.” Sweeney responded on her Instagram story saying “Sorry, changed my number, haha.”
Better luck next time Duck.
However, credit must be given to the Duck. He seized the opportunity to get the attention of Sweeney and got a response from her. He wasn’t left on read, she replied! Unfortunately, it just wasn’t the answer he was hoping for. Maybe he will get her new number, but I’d guess that’s unlikely to happen.
Cheer up Duck! Your team plays in their biggest home game in the history of Autzen Stadium on Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 4:30 pm PST on NBC. The Autzen Stadium fans will be counting on the Duck to bring the energy.
Can the Ducks pull off the upset over Ohio State?
