Washington Coach Jedd Fisch Reveals Take on Oregon Ducks
The 2025 regular season finale for the No. 7 Oregon Ducks (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten) will take place against rival Washington Huskies (8-3, 5-3 Big Ten) at Husky Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 29, at 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS.
Since Washington coach Jedd Fisch took over the job in Seattle after his tenure with the Arizona Wildcats, he has struggled to stand out from the tough Big Ten Conference pack at a 14-10 overall record since 2024.
One seems to think that Oregon is locked into the College Football Playoff field, even with a loss to the Huskies this upcoming weekend. Fisch doesn't care and knows how important the result of this matchup is for the pride of the Pacific Northwest community.
"Beating them does a lot for me. Knocking them out is just another part of it. We want to do everything we possibly can to get a win on Saturday. That is our plan to do everything possible to get that done. We will work exceptionally hard, knowing that we have a really, really good opponent coming into town. Think they're No. 5 in the country right now, rightfully so. We have to play our very best this coming Saturday."- Washington coach Jedd Fisch
Fisch knows that this season's Ducks group is much different from what it looked like last season, especially at the quarterback position. Oregon redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore has had his ups and downs throughout the year, but is undoubtedly the vocal leader of coach Dan Lanning's unit.
"The quarterback is different, but the quality of the quarterback is the same. They're both NFL quarterbacks who are exceptional. Their defense is a year older. It's the same edge rushers they had a year ago; they're just a year older. The safety they got from Purdue, who played for Coach Walters, is outstanding. They have a freshman corner that is elite. I thought they had really good corners a year ago. They have a ton of depth."- Washington coach Jedd Fisch
Through the first 10 games, Moore has put together 2,447 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and six interceptions on a 72.9 completion rate. He's had a deep roster of weapons to target on all sides of the field. Despite all the injuries, the Ducks' offense continues to exceed all expectations throughout the different positions, thanks to Lanning and his staff's national recruiting prowess over the years.
"Where I have seen Oregon separate itself in a lot of ways in comparison to a lot of teams is their depth. Their roster is national; they have a ton of players... I brought it up in our meeting; they've got two guys from Maryland, two guys from Texas, a guy from Indianapolis, and a guy from LA. They're kind of all over the place. They're able to recruit nationally and have signed a ton of high-quality players. It's going to be an all-day sucker on Saturday."- Washington coach Jedd Fisch
Lanning's New Contract Details
With another 10-win season for Lanning, he receives a contract incentive through the university's athletic department that pushes his deal through the 2031 season on a deal that's currently worth $10.6 million. Lanning has led Oregon to 10+ wins in every season since taking over the program in 2022.
Since being handed the job, he holds a 45-7 overall record and was named the 2024 Big Ten champion. Lanning plans to be in Eugene for the long run, aiming for the school's first national title.
Oregon at Washington Betting Odds
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Oregon is the favorite against Washington by 6.5 points. The moneyline for the Ducks is -260 and +210 for the Trojans. The over/under is set at 51.5.
