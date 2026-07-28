Oregon Duck’s Secret Identity Catches Former BYU Mascot By Surprise

It's mascot reveal season. This means that former college mascots are taking to social media to reveal themselves, providing rare insight into who is behind the costumes and what it's like to be a mascot.

Of course, the Oregon Duck mascot is arguably the best mascot in all of sports. The anonymity behind the mascot is part of the magic. Adored by Oregon fans, the Duck has a fun-loving and mischievous personality that has continued to shine in the national spotlight as the program joined the Big Ten Conference.

Sep 7, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks cheerleaders welcome the football team before a game against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Former BYU Mascot's Uncanny Oregon Duck Story

The Oregon Duck's identity remains unknown, but a new video from former BYU mascot Charlie Bird is taking some by surprise, as he shares a story from his day with the Duck on the set of ESPN College Football Awards show.

At the time, both BYU's 'Cosmo the Cougar' and the Duck were popular for their impressive dance moves alongside the cheerleaders during performances.

"As you can imagine, I hated that duck. I was like, ‘This dude stole my idea. He’s trying to steal my thunder,'" said Bird. "So I show up in Atlanta. It’s super cool. Lights, cameras - Ready to humiliate this stupid duck."

Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Waddles, the Oregon Ducks mascot, does push ups after a touchdown during the first half against the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bird revealed that ESPN flew him and "his nemisis" the Duck out to have a dance-off on TV. He assumed the performer inside the costume was another man but was surprised to discover he was competing against a female Oregon cheerleader.

"In walks the most gorgeous woman I have ever seen - she’s got this massive bag with the mascot suit in it, and she is just, like, stunning. Turns out my nemesis was actually a total baddie, and we hit it off. We’re, like, making up our dance routine, chilling out backstage, listening to Beyoncé. One of the funnest weekends of my life, actually," he continued.

Bird’s story highlights just how talented the Oregon Duck performer was and how the two mascots became friends behind the scenes. Mascot performers are athletes, dancers, comedians and brand ambassadors all at once. His story offers a rare opportunity to recognize the skill required to succeed in one of Oregon’s most visible and important roles.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks cheerleaders celebrate by laying on the confetti following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I’m glad our dance-off turned out to be more of a skit because she was good, and she would have whooped my a--," he said.

While Bird's video is new, the story is from years ago - so likely the mascot's current identity remains safe, which is imporant to keep the magic alive.

However, it is fun and notable to get a look at what it's like behind the scenes and inside the costumes.

Oregon Duck's Viral Moment

What will the Oregon Duck get into this season? A look at recent history shows that fans are likely in for a treat.

Oregon ducks mascot labubu dan lanning head costume best college mascot autzen stadium eugene oregon oklahoma stadium | oregon duck

Last season, the Duck went viral for wearing a Labubu costume during its Autzen Stadium entrance.

What is a Labubu? One of the hottest items of 2025, a Labubu is a collectible plush toy created by Hong Kong illustrator Kasing Lung. In sort of a beanie baby-type frenzy, Labubu's have become highly sought after and many celebrities carry them on their purses.

The Duck mascot was smart to capitalize on such a viral moment. Another huge win for the Oregon marketing department as the video, captured above by Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus was shared on ESPN, Bleacher Report, Yahoo Sports and Barstool Sports.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning has leaned into the brilliant marketing from the program.

"We're mighty different when it comes to the jerseys we get to wear or the facilities we're in. We're innovative. We've always been on the cutting edge of everything we do. We certainly positioned ourself to be on the cutting edge, and we're grateful for the opportunity to compete in the Big Ten," Lanning said at his inaugural Big Ten Media Day in 2024.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks are currently in Chicago for Big Ten Football Media Days. Oregon's representatives will speak on Wednesday, July 29. Lanning's press conference is scheduled for approximately 10:45 a.m. PT, while Oregon's player representatives will appear on the Big Ten Network during the day.

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