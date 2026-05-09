Oregon Ducks Could Be College Football’s Version Of America’s Team
The Dallas Cowboys became “America’s Team” by thinking bigger than football. Bigger than Texas. Bigger than regional fandom. As the NFL expanded internationally, the Cowboys became one of the league’s most recognizable global brands.
Now, when it comes to the future of college football’s international branding, the Oregon Ducks might be next.
Oregon’s upcoming Tokyo showcase is not simply about football drills or another NIL activation. In an exclusive interview, Japan Gridiron Association co-founder Tyler Moore, the Ducks are “trailblazing” a global path.
The Ducks Already Have Deep Roots In Japan
From Nike branding to international recruiting possibilities and traveling stars like quarterback Dante Moore and coach Dan Lanning overseas, Oregon appears to be positioning itself as something much larger than a traditional college football powerhouse.
The Ducks have been on the cutting edge for decades when it comes to facilities and uniforms and now they are are taking their brand overseas in a forward-thinking move that separates Oregon from the pack.
The Oregon Ducks NIL collective Division Street announced the "Tokyo Oregon Football Showcase presented by Flight Club," a historic partnership between Oregon, the Japan Gridiron Association, as well as Flight Club.
Led by Lanning, a group of Ducks will be heading overseas from June 25 to June 27. Moore, wide receivers Dakorien Moore, Evan Stewart, and Jeremiah McClellan, and running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. will head to Japan.
The Ducks also are not entering Japan as strangers. Tyler Moore detailed the deep roots Oregon has in Japan to Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus.
The “Japan Ducks” are actually the University of Oregon’s largest alumni group outside the United States, while even the U.S. Ambassador to Japan is a "Japan Duck."
It's a continuation of a relationship that already exists, so when the Division Street team reached out to Moore and the Japan Gridiron Association, it was a no-brainer.
Oregon Ducks Trailblazing Like Dallas Cowboys Brand
It's a unique opportunity in international branding. Moore saw Oregon’s vision to the way the Dallas Cowboys built one of the most recognizable global brands in sports. When asked if Oregon could become the college version of that model, Moore did not hesitate.
“100 percent,” Moore said. “I think Oregon is trailblazing that path.”
"Especially here in Japan," Moore continued. "I'm putting a big emphasis on that because I really believe that this fan base is just super excited. And I think Oregon is the perfect university for this type of event."
It's a notable correlation because the Cowboys became “America’s Team” by understanding football was bigger than the game itself. It became entertainment, culture, merchandise, branding, and global visibility.
The long-term vision may stretch far beyond a single showcase in Tokyo. Moore confirmed that this could become a recurring relationship between Oregon and Japan, even mentioning hopes of eventually helping Japanese student-athletes attend Oregon in the future.
NIL, Recruiting Impact
NIL is a major reason why something like this is now possible. International branding, overseas fan engagement, and cross-border opportunities are becoming part of the modern college athlete experience.
If Oregon continues building infrastructure, relationships, and visibility internationally, the Ducks could eventually establish recruiting pathways in a market most college football programs have barely explored. Japan is uniquely positioned because it's one of the few countries outside of America that has high school, college, and pro-level football. American football has been played in Japan for more than 100 years, but 7-on-7 competitions are now emerging.
Dante Moore and the Ducks players will teach American football to Japanese students at The American School in Japan, specifically with a focus on 7-on-7 competitions. Lanning is also expected to teach a coaches clinic on some fundamentals of the game.
Excitement is brimming over for a chance to learn from Lanning and his players. Moore said his phone and emails are full of inquiries and positive feedback about the historic showcase.
"Coach Lanning, his overall schemes, how he approaches the game, all of that matters. And having him here definitely inspires, not only the athletes here, but also the other coaches here. In Japan, it's still a growing game. And for him to come here and put on a coach's clinic and explain how things are run at the University of Oregon is huge for this community," Moore said.
Oregon's Brand Goes Global
What stands out is that Oregon may be moving ahead of the rest of college football before other programs fully recognize the opportunity. Oregon’s identity also naturally translates overseas in a way few college programs can replicate.
What sets the Ducks branding apart from the rest?
"The first thing is the association with Nike and their uniforms - just everything, Oregon is a prestigious university. We couldn't be more excited to partner," Moore said.
Oregon has spent decades building one of the most visually recognizable brands in sports, and that matters in a modern attention economy where aesthetics and culture travel globally through social media. The Duck mascot, the bold uniforms, the flashy facilities and the notable social media posts... Oregon is anything but a traditional college football program and that is their advantage in this space.
Even if this showcase is a one time event, it's clear that Oregon can see where the sport is headed... And the Ducks are getting in front, globally.
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Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.Follow BriAmaranthus