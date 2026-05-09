Oregon Ducks Could Be College Football’s Version Of America’s Team

The Dallas Cowboys became “America’s Team” by thinking bigger than football. Bigger than Texas. Bigger than regional fandom. As the NFL expanded internationally, the Cowboys became one of the league’s most recognizable global brands.

Now, when it comes to the future of college football’s international branding, the Oregon Ducks might be next.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, center, waits to take the field with his team for their game against Oregon State at Autzen Stadium Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. | Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oregon’s upcoming Tokyo showcase is not simply about football drills or another NIL activation. In an exclusive interview, Japan Gridiron Association co-founder Tyler Moore, the Ducks are “trailblazing” a global path.

The Ducks Already Have Deep Roots In Japan

From Nike branding to international recruiting possibilities and traveling stars like quarterback Dante Moore and coach Dan Lanning overseas, Oregon appears to be positioning itself as something much larger than a traditional college football powerhouse.

Aug 31, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; The Oregon Ducks mascot leads the team onto the field before the game against the Idaho Vandals at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

The Ducks have been on the cutting edge for decades when it comes to facilities and uniforms and now they are are taking their brand overseas in a forward-thinking move that separates Oregon from the pack.

The Oregon Ducks NIL collective Division Street announced the "Tokyo Oregon Football Showcase presented by Flight Club," a historic partnership between Oregon, the Japan Gridiron Association, as well as Flight Club.

Led by Lanning, a group of Ducks will be heading overseas from June 25 to June 27. Moore, wide receivers Dakorien Moore, Evan Stewart, and Jeremiah McClellan, and running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. will head to Japan.

Oregon’s Dante Moore celebrates during the first half of he Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks also are not entering Japan as strangers. Tyler Moore detailed the deep roots Oregon has in Japan to Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus.

The “Japan Ducks” are actually the University of Oregon’s largest alumni group outside the United States, while even the U.S. Ambassador to Japan is a "Japan Duck."

It's a continuation of a relationship that already exists, so when the Division Street team reached out to Moore and the Japan Gridiron Association, it was a no-brainer.

Nov 23, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform before the start of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks Trailblazing Like Dallas Cowboys Brand

It's a unique opportunity in international branding. Moore saw Oregon’s vision to the way the Dallas Cowboys built one of the most recognizable global brands in sports. When asked if Oregon could become the college version of that model, Moore did not hesitate.

“100 percent,” Moore said. “I think Oregon is trailblazing that path.”

"Especially here in Japan," Moore continued. "I'm putting a big emphasis on that because I really believe that this fan base is just super excited. And I think Oregon is the perfect university for this type of event."

It's a notable correlation because the Cowboys became “America’s Team” by understanding football was bigger than the game itself. It became entertainment, culture, merchandise, branding, and global visibility.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning high fives fans before a game between the Oregon Ducks and the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The long-term vision may stretch far beyond a single showcase in Tokyo. Moore confirmed that this could become a recurring relationship between Oregon and Japan, even mentioning hopes of eventually helping Japanese student-athletes attend Oregon in the future.

NIL, Recruiting Impact

NIL is a major reason why something like this is now possible. International branding, overseas fan engagement, and cross-border opportunities are becoming part of the modern college athlete experience.

If Oregon continues building infrastructure, relationships, and visibility internationally, the Ducks could eventually establish recruiting pathways in a market most college football programs have barely explored. Japan is uniquely positioned because it's one of the few countries outside of America that has high school, college, and pro-level football. American football has been played in Japan for more than 100 years, but 7-on-7 competitions are now emerging.

Dante Moore and the Ducks players will teach American football to Japanese students at The American School in Japan, specifically with a focus on 7-on-7 competitions. Lanning is also expected to teach a coaches clinic on some fundamentals of the game.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks cheerleaders celebrate by laying on the confetti following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Excitement is brimming over for a chance to learn from Lanning and his players. Moore said his phone and emails are full of inquiries and positive feedback about the historic showcase.

"Coach Lanning, his overall schemes, how he approaches the game, all of that matters. And having him here definitely inspires, not only the athletes here, but also the other coaches here. In Japan, it's still a growing game. And for him to come here and put on a coach's clinic and explain how things are run at the University of Oregon is huge for this community," Moore said.

Oregon's Brand Goes Global

What stands out is that Oregon may be moving ahead of the rest of college football before other programs fully recognize the opportunity. Oregon’s identity also naturally translates overseas in a way few college programs can replicate.

What sets the Ducks branding apart from the rest?

"The first thing is the association with Nike and their uniforms - just everything, Oregon is a prestigious university. We couldn't be more excited to partner," Moore said.

Nike co-founder Phil Knight | Nike

Oregon has spent decades building one of the most visually recognizable brands in sports, and that matters in a modern attention economy where aesthetics and culture travel globally through social media. The Duck mascot, the bold uniforms, the flashy facilities and the notable social media posts... Oregon is anything but a traditional college football program and that is their advantage in this space.

Even if this showcase is a one time event, it's clear that Oregon can see where the sport is headed... And the Ducks are getting in front, globally.

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