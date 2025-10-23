The Duck Mascot's New Tricks Highlight Oregon's Marketing Genius
He's fuzzy, he's goofy, and now he's a cover model. The Oregon Duck mascot is back at his usual silly antics with a new social media campaign courtesy of the University of Oregon and the upcoming Oregon Ducks football Grateful Dead tribute game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium.
Beginning Wednesday morning, the University's social media posted three faux magazine covers on multiple outlets featuring The Duck as the muse.
The mascot is beloved as one of the best in sports - and it continues to push the brand forward with brilliant marketing that makes Oregon steal the spotlight. It's not just a silly social media campaign - it's apart of a bigger plan that is extremely "shareable" on social platforms to make Oregon's brand even better well known. The impact reaches ticket sales, recruiting, transfer portal and even University applications.
In the first cover, The Duck does his best Hemsworth brother impersonation in a white tank top and a pair of green and yellow tie dyed briefs. The colorful underwear is very much a nod to the tie dye jerseys Oregon will wear for their Grateful Dead game theme. The fake magazine, called "QT", a riff on men's magazine "GQ", is labeled as the "Icon of the Year" issue.
The Duck "Pops Off" the Paper
The next spoof magazine posted by the university is a parody of mogul Kim Kardashian's iconic PAPER Magazine, where the businesswoman posed in a black dress with champagne in one hand popping off over her head and into a glass situated on her butt.
Using his white duck tail, the Duck spoofed Kardashian with a plastic stadium cup and a bottle of unlabeled soda pop. Instead of "PAPER" the magazine's name was "NAPKIN". "Break the Internet", the same phrase used in Kardashian's famous cover, is also used with the Duck.
Duck of the Year?
The last magazine cover posted by the university on Wednesday includes The Duck staring down the camera the spoof the iconic Time magazine Person of the Year issue. In this joke, "Timely" names The Duck "more than a mascot."
Given these posts have no direct messaging or activation associated with them, it's safe to assume The Ducks' latest stunt is a way to bring more awareness to the university ahead of a unique football game theme.
What Has the Duck Dressed As This Year?
Looking at Oregon football's home game schedule so far, this is what The Duck wore to open Oregon's games.
Aug. 30 vs Montana State: Oregon Duck lost his head in a viral social media moment.
Sep. 6 vs Oklahoma State: The Duck went viral once again for dressing up as popular purse charm and collectable figure, a Labubu.
Sep. 20 vs Oregon State: The mascot put a crack in the jumbotron off a long drive in his Happy Gilmore costume.
Oct. 11 vs Indiana: The Duck teleported to different sections of the stadium in a Michael Jackson costume before appearing in the center of the field to dance like the pop icon.
