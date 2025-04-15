Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Seeing ‘Explosive Plays’ in Spring Practices
EUGENE — With the spring game approaching, the Oregon Ducks are deep into the grind of spring practices. Oregon coach Dan Lanning has seen flashes of what this team could become, and he’s encouraged by the progress, the competition, and the leadership that’s beginning to form on his roster.
As the Ducks continue to fine-tune their identity, Lanning shared his thoughts on quarterback development, explosive plays, and the physicality emerging in the backfield.
What Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Said After Spring Practice No. 9
Opening statement:
"Good work day. Got some good situational football, some longer series in there, switch training through, some coming outs, some third downs. So good day overall."
On the progress of the quarterbacks:
"Got some good, some bad, you know, but overall, I thought we were able to create some more shots than we probably have so far this spring. Get the ball down the field. Timing and fundamentals are as important for that position as any other position, so some cleanup there. But overall, decent operation. I still think it can be better."
On running back transfer Makhi Hughes:
"Yeah, physicality. I think he's still learning the system. It's really hard to pick it up. He's a big back that runs tough and has a willingness to work. He's kind of a quiet warrior out there on the field, but certainly pushing to be good."
On the younger running backs:
"Dierre [Hill Jr.] got here a little bit later and he's picking it up quick. He had some great runs in the scrimmage. Didn't go down on contact. And once he picks this up, I think he's gonna be a great, great fit. And then Jordon [Davison] really a physical runner. Did a good job, you know. It's different when you make a tackle on scrimmage day. A guy like that's always falling forward and does a great job pushing the ball down the field."
On explosive plays and what he’s seen from his team:
"I'm not going to name every single one of them, but we had some guys get the ball down the field. We started off—Gary Bryant hit a big bomb in a coming-out situation—but we had several guys that were able to hit some explosives."
On defensive back Theran Johnson:
"I think he understands leverage and maintenance. And just—you can tell he's played. He's an intelligent player, right? Picks it up, plays with physicality, has a chip on his shoulder. So all those things are really sticking out for Theran."
Dan Lanning on what area he’s seen growth from his team:
"Leadership is one of the biggest pieces that we wanted to see show up. I'm starting to see that, right? Players holding each other accountable at a higher level. Just the operation, right? Knowing my assignment, knowing my job. I think there's a big difference going into year four than year one—whenever it's really clear what you're trying to create and execute. So all that's showing up so far this spring."
On defensive line coach Tony Tuioti:
"If you want to play in the NFL and you want to play defensive line, obviously, Tony's done a great job of getting guys there, right? I think this year will probably be a new record for Oregon as far as guys drafted. And certainly, the D-line has been a huge piece of that."
"Tony works incredibly hard. I think he gets to wear a different hat here—as a coach and a father on this team. But you see the way he coaches those guys every day, the way he prepares, the way he works, the way our D-line has played here. And I think that's great credit to coach Tuioti."
On running back Jay Harris:
"He's come along really well. Got dinged early in the scrimmage—this past scrimmage. He was anxious to get back out there on the field. He's just one of those guys that wants to be out there helping his team. I think he's running with better pad level. It's been kind of a point of emphasis for him."
On who will be returning punts:
"I mean, we're working a lot of guys at those positions, and it's more about, like, who can be above the line, who can be below the line. In special teams, I think it's more important than anything that you focus on getting possession of the ball.
"Tez [Johnson] had some really dynamic returns, but that's just as important as him being able to catch the ball when somebody's in his face. That's hard to recreate, so we try and take opportunities to recreate that in practice. I think we have several guys that could be in a position to do that."
On NCAA roster caps:
"Gotta be ready to adapt. That's one thing we learned about college football, right? It's gonna continue to change. You gotta be the team that's ready to adapt when that happens. And I like our roster. I like who we have on our team right now... But you know, we don't completely control all that, so we'll see how it plays out."