Why Oregon Ducks' Ra'Shaad Samples Turned Down Dallas Cowboys: 'Heart Is At Oregon'
The decision from Oregon Ducks running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples to return to Eugene instead of heading back to the NFL and join his hometown Dallas Cowboys says a deal about how influential his short time with the Ducks has truly been. Samples is ready for his second straight season on Oregon coach Dan Lanning's staff as the assistant head coach and running backs coach.
“It’s always awesome to be wanted and to be looked at in high regard. Dallas is my hometown. So that's why it was a consideration. So it was awesome, going through the process, interviewing, getting to talk ball with those guys. But at the end of the day, my heart was at Oregon."- Oregon assistant coach Ra'Shaad Samples
Samples has spent time on both the college football and NFL level throughout his coaching career which started back in 2016. He's been around the country with stops with the Houston Cougars, Texas Longhorns, SMU Mustangs as well as the Arizona State Sun Devils before making his way to Oregon. It seems as if Samples has found a loving home in the Pacific Northwest.
"I love being here, I love coaching my guys. I feel like this is the right place for my career right now. Obviously, I have some goals and aspirations. I want to be a head coach sometime in the future and I think you know, the ability to learn from Dan (Lanning), how Dan has taken me under his wing, and just getting more and more comfortable with him, learning what he wants, learning how he thinks, learning how he sees things."- Oregon assistant coach Ra'Shaad Samples
The NFL has come calling for Samples before, as he had a taste of what the highest level of football competition looks like with the Los Angeles Rams. The now 30-year-old was the running backs coach under leader Sean McVay in 2022. Samples has been blessed with being given the opportunity to learn under great football minds like him and now Lanning.
"Some of the opportunities he (Dan Lanning) gave me during playoff prep, to you know, kind of just be around him and see his day-to-day is just an invaluable experience that I don't think I'm going to get anywhere else. Just working for Dan and this staff we have is what kept me here.”- Oregon assistant coach Ra'Shaad Samples
The Ducks ranked No. 62 in the nation in rushing yards per game at 161.9 in 2024. Oregon's 2025 running back room may be losing Jordan James to the NFL Draft, but Samples will be bringing in a well-built combination of returning talent, an incoming four-star freshman, and a significant name through the transfer portal.
Redshirt junior Makhi Hughes from the Tulane Green Wave is considered to be the No. 1 running back coming out of portal, according to On3. Freshman Jordon Davison from Mater Dei will be able to prosper under the likes of redshirt senior Noah Whittington and junior Jayden Limar. Samples should have more production on the ground from his group than he did in his first campaign with the Ducks.