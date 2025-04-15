6 Oregon Ducks In College Football Top-150 Rankings? Isaiah World, Evan Stewart, Makhi Hughes
Six Oregon Ducks football players were selected in the top-100 in Blake Brockermeyer's top-150 college football players of 2025. Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Jeremiah Smith topped the list at No. 1, while the top quarterback in the list was Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik, who snagged the No. 2 spot. The highest ranking for any of the six Ducks who were mentioned was transfer offensive tackle Isaiah World, who came in at No. 15.
Oregon offensive tackle Isaiah World will be called on a lot in 2025 as the Ducks continue to try to rebuild their offensive line that lost four starters from last years team. World, the transfer from Nevada, started all 13 games for the Wolfpack last season and logged 852 snaps at left tackle. He received high praise from Brockermeyer who suggested that World could be the first offensive lineman off the board in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Oregon running back Makhi Hughes was No. 43. The Tulane transfer is perhaps the most exciting of all Oregon additions in the transfer portal. Hughes totaled over 1,400 yards on the ground and tacked on 15 touchdowns for the Green Wave in 2024. Hughes was recognized as All-AAC in his sophomore year at Tulane.
Oregon Ducks EDGE rusher Matayo Uiagalelei was granted the No. 53 spot in the top 150 players of 2025. Uiagalelei led the Big Ten in sacks last season, collecting 10.5 while pitching in with 12.5 tackles for loss. Uiagalelei will carry more responisbilities in 2025, as he is one of the few defensive starters returning to participate in the 2025 campaign.
Oregon center Iapani Laloulu was ranked No. 84. Laloulu will be asked to take the new offensive linemen under his wing, due to the experienced that Laloulu gained last season with the Ducks. Laloulu is versatile on the line, having played center, right guard, and left guard.
Brockermeyer praised Laloulu in his preview, going as far as saying that Laloulu could be in contention for the Remington award.
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart came in at No. 100. Stewart played behind Ducks wideout Tez Johnson last year, so it is to be expected that Stewart see's more action in the 2025 campaign. Stewart reeled in at least one catch in 12 of his 12 games played. Stewart ended his 2024 campaign with Oregon by amassing over 613 yards while helping Oregon to the tune of five touchdowns.
Oregon offensive linemen Emnanuel Pregnon made an appearanceon Brockermeyer's list at No. 131. Pregnon, the transfer from USC, started all 11 games for the Trojans last season while allowing zero sacks. Pregnon was a huge cog in the machine at USC last season, with the Trojans gaining 5,684 yards on the season.
Based off of Brockermeyer's rankings, do the Ducks have one of the most talented teams in the country?