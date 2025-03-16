Oregon Ducks 5-Star Commit Kendre Harrison Wins High School State Championship In Basketball
Five-star tight end Kendre Harrison is committed to the Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning, and he recently led Reidsville High School to its second consecutive North Carolina State Championship in men's basketball. Clearly, he is also one of the more talented basketball prospects in the nation in addition to being a five-star recruit on the gridiron.
In the state championship game, Harrison scored 18 points, and he was one of the best players of the tournament. In his three seasons playing along side point guard Dionte Neal for Reidsville, Harrison and his team are 86-1. The only loss came in the state championship game during Harrison's freshman year. Since then, Reidsville did not lose a game and won back-to-back state titles.
Harrison has been committed to Oregon since November, and he is planning to play both basketball and football when he arrives in Eugene. Clearly, the Ducks will be gaining a proven winner when Harrison steps foot on campus.
Oregon basketball coach Dana Altman is currently preparing his team for the NCAA Tournament as they look to go on a postseason run. Altman and the Ducks won their first game in the Big Ten Tournament before falling short against the Michigan State Spartans. Can Harrison make serious contributions to Altman's team while also spending time on the football field with Lanning and company?
Although unclear, a number of top basketball and football programs have been recruiting Harrison to flip, but he recently made headlines after announcing he has completely shut down his recruitment, meaning he is no longer interested in hearing from other schools.
After the North Carolina Tar Heels hired legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick to run their program, many thought that Harrison was at risking of flipping away from Oregon and joining his hometown school. However, it appears as though the Ducks have enough to offer Harrison to keep him from re-thinking his commitment.
“What’s understood don’t have to be explained, I’m HOME…SCO DUCKS," Harrison said on a social media post from On3's Hayes Fawcett.
Harrison cannot officially sign until the Early National Signing Period in December, but in today's recruiting, "shutting it down," is the next best thing that a prospect can give to a coach. Lanning and the Ducks coaching staff will not stop recruiting Harrison until he signs, but all public signs point to Oregon landing the five-star tight end in 2026.
Harrison is the No. 13 overall prospect and the No. 1 tight end in his recruiting class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. Additionally, 247Sports has him ranked as the No. 2 recruit from North Carolina, behind five-star quarterback and Tennesse commit Faizon Brandon. ESPN is the only site that has a basketball recruiting profile for Harrison, listing him as a four-star prospect and the No. 36 overall recruit in the country.