Oregon 5-Star Recruit Dakota Guerrant Shows Off Exciting Potential in Latest Highlight

Coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks are building a dangerous wide receiver pipeline in Eugene. The latest example is five-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant out of Harper Woods, Michigan. The Ducks knew they were getting a promising athlete when Guerrant committed to Oregon back in June.

His recruiting rankings speak for themselves. Guerrant committed to Oregon as the No. 4 wide receiver and the No. 1 player in Michigan, according to 247Sports. But what he’s already doing during his senior season is even further proof that the Ducks may have found their next star receiver.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning warms players up during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On Thursday, Sep. 3, Guerrant and the Harper Woods Pioneers defeated Ferndale High School 48-12. Dakota Guerrant had two receiving touchdowns and scored on a punt return, per The Detroit News. He also posted a few clips to his Instagram story, which showed off the speed and athleticism that made Guerrant the highly touted prospect he is.

Oregon landing a player of Guerrant's caliber to the 2027 class is a huge recruiting win for Lanning and the Ducks, but it may say something even bigger about what the Ducks are building in Eugene.

Five-Star Oregon commit Dakota Guerrant was COOKING yesterday 🔥🦆



Oregon might seriously be building the next WRU in Eugene 👀 pic.twitter.com/Uzq1pBSZG7 — Oregon Updates (@oregon__updates) September 4, 2026

Since Dan Lanning’s arrival, the Ducks have made a statement on the recruiting trail, consistently assembling top-ranked classes through both high school recruiting and the transfer portal. As more of those players turn their talent into production at Oregon and beyond, the Ducks could very well be building the next Wide Receiver University.

Dan Lanning Has Built Oregon Into a Wide Receiver Destination

Oregon has consistently found ways to turn that talent into production, and that production has started to change the way elite receivers view Oregon. One of the biggest examples of how Oregon built its foundation of developing receivers begins with Troy Franklin.

Franklin arrived in Eugene before Lanning took over, but his best season came under Lanning and offensive coordinator Will Stein back in 2023. He broke Oregon's single-season records for receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, finishing with 81 catches for 1,383 yards and 14 touchdowns before being drafted to the Denver Broncos in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin celebrates a touchdown as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks take on the No. 16 Oregon State Beavers Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Franklin's success gave the Ducks proof that their development could take a talented college receiver and turn him into a legitimate professional prospect.

From there, Oregon was able to leverage that success to attract even more talent to Eugene. Some of that talent came through the transfer portal.

Former Duck Tez Johnson arrived at Oregon from Troy and quickly became one of the most productive receivers in program history. Traeshon Holden came to Eugene from Alabama and went on to spend time with the Dallas Cowboys after his college career. Malik Benson followed a different path through Alabama and Florida State before becoming Oregon's leading receiver in 2025 and eventually being selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Ducks have shown they can take receivers with different backgrounds and give them an opportunity to become productive players, and that pattern of proven development has carried over to high school recruiting.

Oregon Ducks Continue to Attract Top High School Receiver Talent

The Ducks have also made a habit of landing some of the nation’s highest-rated receivers out of high school. One of those examples is rising sophomore Dakorien Moore, who was one of the highest-rated receivers in the 2025 recruiting class.

Moore arrived in Eugene as the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting class and the highest-rated recruit to ever sign with Oregon. The five-star from Duncanville, Texas, represented a different level of recruiting success for the Ducks. It cemented even further that Oregon could win the nation's most competitive recruiting battles for the best receiver talent in the country.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) watches teammates warm up before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a true freshman, he played in 11 games and made seven starts, catching 34 passes for 497 yards and three touchdowns while helping the Ducks reach the College Football Playoff semifinal. For a young receiver watching from the outside, that matters.

Oregon can now point to a five-star receiver coming into Eugene and getting meaningful playing time immediately on a team competing at the highest level of college football.

A highly ranked receiver does not necessarily have to wait two or three years to see the field at Oregon. Moore's freshman season showed that if the talent is there, the opportunity can be there too, and that is especially important for a player like Guerrant.

The five-star wide receiver already has the athleticism and versatility that made him one of the most coveted players in the 2027 class. Now, Oregon can show him a recent track record of receivers developing, producing and reaching the NFL, while also showing him that elite high school recruits can step onto campus and contribute immediately.

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